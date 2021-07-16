Could the AFC West Be the NFL's Most Competitive Division?

The Athletic's Tashan Reed joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to preview the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders as part of this summer's "Know Your Rivals" series.
Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on
Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel. Among the highlights with Reed:
o Notable offseason moves by the Raiders (1:20)
o A revamped Las Vegas offensive line (3:14)
o Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III entering season two (8:51)
o Derek Carr in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert (9:25)
o Gus Bradley in as the new defensive coordinator (12:15)
o Thoughts on the Chargers entering the 2021 season (15:25)
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.