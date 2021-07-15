Get Your Tickets to Chargers Fan Fest!

Join us at SoFi Stadium on August 8th for a Fan Fest and Open Practice. Be part of the excitement live as the team takes the field of SoFi Stadium for the first time in front of fans. Cheer on Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and the rest of this exciting young team as they prepare for the season ahead!
Fan Fest will feature activities throughout the day including ALT 98.7's "COME OUT AND PLAY" show featuring The Offspring and The Maine on the grounds of SoFi Stadium.
The Future is Here!
