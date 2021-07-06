A Conversation With: Justin Jones

2021 is your fourth season in the league, how crazy is it that it's already year four for you?

Justin Jones: It's gone by pretty fast, I'm not gonna lie. But, I'm definitely looking forward to this season. We've got a lot in store, especially for our defense and especially for our defensive front. The things we're doing this year are so crazy compared to what we've been doing previous seasons.

Yeah look, I'm not gonna ask you to give away any secrets! But what feels different?

Jones: We've got a lot more space now which frees a lot of us up. That's going to give us opportunities to get these one-on-ones and expose them. That'll be really good for us as a front because we've got some really good rushers on our team and now, we really get to showcase their abilities with the space.

How good does it feel to physically get out on the field with the new coaching staff in the offseason program?

Jones: At first, I was pretty anxious because I wanted to see how everything was going to look. But after being out here, listening to the coaches and what they're trying to accomplish, I'm really confident in the season. Like really, really confident. That's a good thing because normally going into a season, I'm not saying I wasn't confident, but you might still have your doubts on how we're gonna do certain things. But here, where we're at right now, it's more just this is how we're going to run it. When (the other team) does this, we're going to adjust to it like this. It's a legit game plan that's flexible enough to work against all teams.

It really feels like the tone is being set right now.