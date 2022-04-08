Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.
Carter, who came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 with the Baltimore Ravens, has started 14-of-64 career games (including postseason) with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team. One of the NFL's top return men, Carter has returned 81 kickoffs for 1,886 yards (23.3 avg.), including a 101-yarder for a touchdown last season with Washington. He's added 79 career punt returns for 723 yards (9.2 avg.), while hauling in 58 passes for 682 yards (11.8 avg.) and three touchdowns on offense. In 2021, he led the NFC in total return yards (1,038), kickoff return yards (904), kickoff returns (36) and kickoff return average (25.1).
The San Jose, Calif., native played college football at Sacramento State, appearing in 41 career games. He was an All-America selection by The Associated Press as a senior in 2014 after leading the Football Championship Subdivision with 99 catches for 1,321 yards (13.3 avg.) and 17 touchdowns. Carter ended his Hornets career with the most receiving touchdowns (35) and third-most receptions (207) in program history.
