Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

Carter, who came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 with the Baltimore Ravens, has started 14-of-64 career games (including postseason) with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team. One of the NFL's top return men, Carter has returned 81 kickoffs for 1,886 yards (23.3 avg.), including a 101-yarder for a touchdown last season with Washington. He's added 79 career punt returns for 723 yards (9.2 avg.), while hauling in 58 passes for 682 yards (11.8 avg.) and three touchdowns on offense. In 2021, he led the NFC in total return yards (1,038), kickoff return yards (904), kickoff returns (36) and kickoff return average (25.1).