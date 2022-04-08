What You Need to Know For the Chargers 2022 DraftFest

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Chargers DraftFest at SoFi Stadium:
WHERE & WHEN
- SoFi Stadium
- Thursday, April 28
- Gates open at 3 p.m. PT (Enter through Gates 8, 9, and 10)
- Event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT
HOW TO RESERVE YOUR FREE TICKETS
- Fans must reserve their free tickets in advance at chargers.com/draftfest
- At the link, fans can also secure the most convenient on-site parking via a $10 donation to the Chargers Impact Fund
WHO & WHAT
- Event hosted by on-air personality Louie G, Chargers gameday host Danny Hoyt and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II
- Interviews with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco throughout the night
- Live war room (located in the Chargers locker room) look-ins on the Infinity Screen
- Interviews with current Chargers, Legends and team broadcast personalities
- AM570's Petros and Money Show will also broadcast live from the field
- Live music performances
CHARGERS DRAFT PICK RUNDOWN
- Round 1 – 17th overall
- Round 3 – 79th overall
- Round 4 – 123rd overall
- Round 5 – 160th overall
- Round 6 – 195th and 214th overall
- Round 7 – 236th, 254th, 255th and 260th overall
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.