2021 Mock Draft Tracker 12.0: The Final Mocks

Draft Day is here! Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 13 overall:
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Chris Collinsworth, Pro Football Focus – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) - OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Charley Casserly, NFL.com – OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Peter Schrager, NFL.com – OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Charles Davis, NFL.com – OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan
Neal Coolong, Draft Wire – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Luke Easterling, Draft Wire – OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Eric Eager, Pro Football Focus – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Rhett Lewis, NFL.com – OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – WR Devonta Smith, Alabama
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com – CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Andrew Erickson, Pro Football Focus – CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus – WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Adam Rank, NFL.com – EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
