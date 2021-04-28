Everything You Need to Know About Chargers 2021 Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers will host a live-streamed draft 'pregame' show for fans as a lead-in to the Thursday, April 29 national television broadcast of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bolts Draft Experience powered by Southern California Toyota Dealers will be broadcast on the Chargers Official App starting at 4:00pm PT and run right up until the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off at 5:00pm PT.

Chargers' Spanish Radio analyst Francisco Pinto and team reporter Chris Hayre will serve as co-hosts of the digital broadcast event while Chargers' team reporter Hayley Elwood will cut in live from Cleveland, site of the 2021 NFL Draft, throughout the show to provide fans with up-to-the-minute news leading up to the first pick.

In addition to expert analysis and breaking news, the show will feature live interviews with Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson and current Charger stars DE Joey Bosa, S Derwin James and QB Justin Herbert.

Get ready for live show with our Draft Prediction Quiz which is now live in the Chargers App. Submit your predictions for your chance to win a trip to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. You will receive points for every prediction you submit correctly. The player with the most points will win the grand prize! Download the Chargers Official App and create a profile to get in on the fun!