Everything You Need to Know About Chargers 2021 Draft

BOLTS DRAFT EXPERIENCE
The Los Angeles Chargers will host a live-streamed draft 'pregame' show for fans as a lead-in to the Thursday, April 29 national television broadcast of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bolts Draft Experience powered by Southern California Toyota Dealers will be broadcast on the Chargers Official App starting at 4:00pm PT and run right up until the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off at 5:00pm PT.
Chargers' Spanish Radio analyst Francisco Pinto and team reporter Chris Hayre will serve as co-hosts of the digital broadcast event while Chargers' team reporter Hayley Elwood will cut in live from Cleveland, site of the 2021 NFL Draft, throughout the show to provide fans with up-to-the-minute news leading up to the first pick.
In addition to expert analysis and breaking news, the show will feature live interviews with Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson and current Charger stars DE Joey Bosa, S Derwin James and QB Justin Herbert.
Get ready for live show with our Draft Prediction Quiz which is now live in the Chargers App. Submit your predictions for your chance to win a trip to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. You will receive points for every prediction you submit correctly. The player with the most points will win the grand prize! Download the Chargers Official App and create a profile to get in on the fun!
DRAFT TV COVERAGE
NETWORKS: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes
ROUND 1: Thursday, Apr. 23 at 5:00pm PT
ROUNDS 2 & 3: Friday, April 24 at 4:00pm PT
ROUNDS 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 9:00am PT
BOLTS' 2021 DRAFT PICKS & GUEST ANNOUNCERS
The Chargers enter this year's draft with nine total selections including the 13th-overall pick. While everything is subject to change once the draft begins, here's a list of when the Chargers are scheduled to be on the clock:
Round 1 – 13th overall
Round 2 – 47th overall to be announced by Chargers Legend Hank Bauer
Round 3 – 77th overall to be announced by Eric Burton, lead singer of Black Pumas
Round 3 – 97th overall (compensatory selection)
Round 4 – 118th overall
Round 5 – 159th overall
Round 6 – 185th overall (From Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans)
Round 6 – 198th overall
Round 7 – 241st overall
CHARGERS DRAFT CONTENT
Chargers.com and each of the team's social channels will have you covered pick by pick.
From player interviews to press conferences, photo galleries and more, visit Chargers.com/draft.
DRAFT RADIO COVERAGE
Radio coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.
STREAMING COVERAGE
The 2021 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.
