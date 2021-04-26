Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Good Luck Charm is Tom Telesco Bringing to the Draft Room?

Apr 26, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Screen_Shot_2020_04_24_at_3.28.35_PM

In last week's pre-draft press conference, it was revealed that GM Tom Telesco plans on bringing the surfboard that hung in his house during last year's draft to the Bolts' 2021 draft room.

On if he will transport the surfboard from his at-home 'draft room' from last year to this year's draft room at the facility:

"I'm not going to lie, I've mentioned it. I have to find a way to get it in here. It's a tall surfboard. I've actually thought about that. It worked out well last year and gave us some good luck, so it may find its way back in the draft room."

On if the surfboard has ever been used for surfing:

"It has never been used for surfing. It probably never will be used for surfing. It's actually such a beautiful surfboard that I would hate to put it in the water. I've never surfed in my life, so God knows what would happen to it if I did take it in the water. I think we're going to keep that as a good luck charm. It looks too nice."

news

2021 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0: Draft Week Has Arrived

Catch up on whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 13 overall with the latest version of our Mock Draft Tracker!
news

NFL Draft Positional Overview: Cornerbacks

Several talented cornerbacks are expected to be first-round picks, including Alabama's Patrick Surtain II and Northwestern's Greg Newsome II.
news

Los Angeles Chargers To Host Live Draft 'Pregame' Show 

The 'Bolts Draft Experience powered by Southern California Toyota Dealers' will feature live appearances by Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson, DE Joey Bosa, S Derwin James and QB Justin Herbert as a lead-in to the April 29 broadcast of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Read: Tom Telesco Pre-Draft Press Conference

Below is the complete transcript of General Manager Tom Telesco's Pre-Draft Press Conference.

Advertising