Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Donald Parham Jr.

Parham comes to Los Angeles after playing for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. In his five games with Dallas, Parham was the league's top-performing tight end, posting 24 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Parham's 307 receiving yards were the third-best among all XFL players and he was the league's lone tight end to record a 100-yard performance.

Before his stint in the XFL, Parham spent the 2019 offseason with the Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins after going undrafted out of Stetson University. The 6-8, 240-pound tight end was a first-team All-American as a senior for the Hatters in 2018, catching 85 passes for 1,319 yards and 13 touchdowns — the best in each category that year by any FBS or FCS tight end.