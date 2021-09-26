10 Insights: Mike Williams Delivers Again in Kansas City

4) After two straight 100-yard receiving performances to open the 2021 season, Keenan Allen scored his first touchdown of the year at the start of the second quarter. Allen finished with a team-high eight catches for 50 yards.

5) Through three weeks, Williams leads the Chargers in catches (22), receiving yards (295) and touchdowns (4). He became the first Chargers player since tight end Antonio Gates in 2010 to score a touchdown in each of the first three games of a season. Williams and Allen have combined for 43 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns.

6) Running back Austin Ekeler totaled 105 yards and caught a 16-yard touchdown. He's scored in two of the first three games of 2021 and has gone over 100 total yards for the second straight week.