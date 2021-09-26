10 Insights: Mike Williams Delivers Again in Kansas City

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 30-24 road victory over the Chiefs:
1) In his second matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes on the other side, quarterback Justin Herbert was 26-of-38 for 281 yards and four touchdowns – a passer rating of 125.0. It's the eighth time in 18 career starts that Herbert has had a passer rating of over 100.
2) After going 3-of-10 in the red zone through the first two weeks, Los Angeles was 4-of-5 in the red zone Sunday in Kansas City.
3) Wide receiver Mike Williams set a career high with 122 receiving yards on seven catches. He also scored his third and fourth touchdowns of the season, and added a two-point conversion. In 2018 on "Thursday Night Football" in Kansas City, Williams had 95 total yards, three total touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion in a 29-28 L.A. victory.
4) After two straight 100-yard receiving performances to open the 2021 season, Keenan Allen scored his first touchdown of the year at the start of the second quarter. Allen finished with a team-high eight catches for 50 yards.
5) Through three weeks, Williams leads the Chargers in catches (22), receiving yards (295) and touchdowns (4). He became the first Chargers player since tight end Antonio Gates in 2010 to score a touchdown in each of the first three games of a season. Williams and Allen have combined for 43 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns.
6) Running back Austin Ekeler totaled 105 yards and caught a 16-yard touchdown. He's scored in two of the first three games of 2021 and has gone over 100 total yards for the second straight week.
7) Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. nabbed an interception for the second consecutive game. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Week picked off Mahomes at Los Angeles' 3-yard line in the opening quarter. Samuel Jr. is the first Chargers player in 35 years to pick off multiple passes before the age of 22, per Chargers Communications.
8) The Chargers were plus-4 in turnover differential on Sunday. Samuel Jr.'s interception was the first of three straight forced turnovers by the Chargers defense in the opening half. Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell forced two straight fumbles, both of which were picked up by cornerback Michael Davis. Safety Alohi Gilman intercepted Mahomes in the fourth quarter.
9) The last time the Chargers forced four turnovers in a game was on the road against the Denver Broncos in 2018. Los Angeles beat Denver 23-9 in Week 17 for its 12th regular-season win.
10) The Chargers have started 1-0 in the AFC West for the first time since 2014. They'll have an opportunity to go 2-0 in the division when the Las Vegas Raiders visit SoFi Stadium on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4. Los Angeles closed the 2020 season with three straight AFC West wins.
Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers first divisional win of the season, a 30-24 road win over the Chiefs in Kansas City.
