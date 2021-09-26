Chargers - Chiefs In-Game Updates

First quarter
The Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred, so the Chargers offense opened the game. Although the offense went three-and-out, the Chargers defense ended a promising Kansas City drive with an interception by Asante Samuel Jr.
With the pick, Samuel Jr. became the first Charger in 35 years to pick off multiple passes before turning 22.
Later on in the quarter, Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell forced a fumble on Tyreek Hill which Michael Davis recovered.
