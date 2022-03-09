Internet Reacts to Mike Williams' Contract Extension

On Tuesday, the Chargers and wide receiver Mike Williams agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep Williams on the Bolts roster. Williams inks his new deal with Los Angeles after having a career-best 1,146 receiving yards and 76 receptions in his fifth season in the NFL.
Take a look at internet reactions below following the news of Williams' contract extension:
Take a look back at the best shots of Mike Williams first five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
