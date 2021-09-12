Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers at Washington Football Team In-Game Updates

Sep 12, 2021 at 10:42 AM
MN_24087

First quarter

Washington won the toss and deferred. The Chargers started the 2021 NFL season with the football – and put together a perfect opening drive.

Quarterback Justin Herbert led a 10-play, 75-yard drive ending with a three-yard touchdown rush by Austin Ekeler. Herbert was 6-of-6 for 40 yards on the opening drive. Per Chargers communications, he became the only quarterback in history to have 400 completions over the first 16 starts of a career.

Four different receivers touched the ball. Ekeler and Larry Rountree III combined for four rushes for 30 yards.

Los Angeles' defense then did its job, forcing a three-and-out on Washington's first offensive series. The Chargers' second drive started at their own 12 and they quickly went three-and-out, too.

Washington answered on its second drive, which started at Los Angeles' 48. Running back Antonio Gibson's 27-yard rush set up an eventual 30-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal.

The Chargers led 7-3 after one quarter. Washington will start the second quarter with the ball at its own 43.

Second quarter

A 35-yard defensive pass interference penalty by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. set Washington up at the Chargers' 22. Three plays later, Joey Bosa sacked Ryan Fitzpatrick, who fumbled. The ball was recovered by Washington tight end Logan Thomas. Hopkins' 43-yard field goal cut Los Angeles' lead to 7-6.

Herbert responded. On L.A.'s next possession, he found Mike Williams for an 18-yard gain. He connected with Keenan Allen for completions of 17 and 10 yards. Herbert found Jalen Guyton for a 22-yard reception. Those plays set up a 33-yard Tristan Vizcaino field goal, his first as a Charger.

On Washington's next possession, Uchenna Nwosu delivered a punishing hit on Fitzpatrick, who left the game with injury. Taylor Heinicke came in relief, but Washington went three-and-out.

The Chargers closed the half on offense with a 18-play, 73-yard drive capped off by a 27-yard Vizcaino field goal. L.A. controlled the ball for 21:11 of the first half.

But Washington had one final opportunity before halftime. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Bosa helped to set up a 48-yard Hopkins field goal as time expired.

The Chargers led 13-9 at the half.

Photos: Chargers at WFT In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts season Week 1 matchup against the Washington Fooball Team in Landover, Maryland.

MN_24029
1 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24085
2 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24161
3 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24335
4 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24336
5 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24364
6 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24423
7 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10339
8 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10357
9 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10364
10 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10360
11 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10382
12 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0386
13 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0414
14 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10423
15 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10432
16 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10273
17 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10277
18 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10316
19 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10319
20 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10324
21 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10312
22 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10657
23 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24761
24 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24763
25 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24765
26 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24826
27 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10602
28 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10573
29 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24932
30 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10647
31 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24874
32 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25014
33 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10780
34 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10781
35 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25298
36 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10809
37 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10810
38 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10818
39 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25223
40 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25216
41 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10920
42 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10957
43 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25352
44 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25394
45 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25367
46 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11028
47 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11040
48 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11283
49 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11290
50 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11189
51 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11221
52 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11243
53 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11155
54 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11411
55 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11408
56 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11319
57 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11351
58 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11265
59 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11299
60 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11471
61 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11472
62 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11454
63 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0192
64 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0476
65 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11615
66 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11596
67 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11685
68 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11618
69 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11658
70 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25473
71 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11669
72 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25609
73 / 78
MN_25614
74 / 78
MN_25617
75 / 78
MN_25512
76 / 78
MN_25561
77 / 78
MN_25541
78 / 78
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Fall to Seahawks in Final Preseason Game of 2021

Los Angeles closed the preseason in the Pacific Northwest.
news

Chargers Fall to 49ers, 15-10

Easton Stick got the start at quarterback in the Chargers' second preseason game of 2021.
news

Chargers Top Rams, 13-6

A few of the team's youngest players shined in the Bolts' first preseason game of 2021.
news

Chargers Beat Chiefs, 38-21

With the victory, the Bolts closed out the season with four-straight wins, three in the AFC West.
news

Bolts Beat Broncos, 19-16

Los Angeles secured its third win in a row to improve to 6-9 on the season.
news

Justin Herbert Clutch in Chargers' 30-27 OT Win Over Raiders

The rookie quarterback's overtime heroics give Chargers an AFC West win in Las Vegas.
news

Chargers Beat Falcons, 20-17

With the win, the Bolts improve to 4-9 on the season.
news

Chargers Fall to Patriots, 45-0

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 3-9 on the season.
news

Chargers Lose to Bills, 27-17

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 3-8 on the season.
news

Chargers Win 34-28 over Jets

Against New York, Los Angeles gets its third win of season.
news

Chargers Lose to Dolphins, 29-21

Los Angeles falls to 2-7 on the season with the loss.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
video

Coming Soon: All In Powered by Pepsi

All In powered by Pepsi is a comprehensive view of all things Chargers, from the moment Brandon Staley was hired as the team's head coach, to their 2021 season quest, and everything in between. Check out All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com beginning August 27.
news

7 Important Answers About All In

Questions about our new show? Below is a Q&A that answers all topics surrounding the All In series. 
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
Latest News
Advertising