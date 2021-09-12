Chargers at Washington Football Team In-Game Updates

First quarter
Washington won the toss and deferred. The Chargers started the 2021 NFL season with the football – and put together a perfect opening drive.
Quarterback Justin Herbert led a 10-play, 75-yard drive ending with a three-yard touchdown rush by Austin Ekeler. Herbert was 6-of-6 for 40 yards on the opening drive. Per Chargers communications, he became the only quarterback in history to have 400 completions over the first 16 starts of a career.
Four different receivers touched the ball. Ekeler and Larry Rountree III combined for four rushes for 30 yards.
Los Angeles' defense then did its job, forcing a three-and-out on Washington's first offensive series. The Chargers' second drive started at their own 12 and they quickly went three-and-out, too.
Washington answered on its second drive, which started at Los Angeles' 48. Running back Antonio Gibson's 27-yard rush set up an eventual 30-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal.
The Chargers led 7-3 after one quarter. Washington will start the second quarter with the ball at its own 43.
Second quarter
A 35-yard defensive pass interference penalty by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. set Washington up at the Chargers' 22. Three plays later, Joey Bosa sacked Ryan Fitzpatrick, who fumbled. The ball was recovered by Washington tight end Logan Thomas. Hopkins' 43-yard field goal cut Los Angeles' lead to 7-6.
Herbert responded. On L.A.'s next possession, he found Mike Williams for an 18-yard gain. He connected with Keenan Allen for completions of 17 and 10 yards. Herbert found Jalen Guyton for a 22-yard reception. Those plays set up a 33-yard Tristan Vizcaino field goal, his first as a Charger.
On Washington's next possession, Uchenna Nwosu delivered a punishing hit on Fitzpatrick, who left the game with injury. Taylor Heinicke came in relief, but Washington went three-and-out.
The Chargers closed the half on offense with a 18-play, 73-yard drive capped off by a 27-yard Vizcaino field goal. L.A. controlled the ball for 21:11 of the first half.
But Washington had one final opportunity before halftime. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Bosa helped to set up a 48-yard Hopkins field goal as time expired.
The Chargers led 13-9 at the half.
