Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Joins Hall of Fame Company in Week 10

Nov 15, 2021 at 04:13 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_MIN

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings:

1) Justin Herbert threw his 50th career touchdown pass, becoming the fourth-youngest player in league history to reach that feat.

2) Herbert's 50th passing score was to running back Austin Ekeler, who on the same play became the youngest running back in the common draft era to score 20 receiving touchdowns.

3) After 40 career touchdowns at Missouri, rookie running back Larry Rountree III scored his first career NFL touchdown on a one-yard rush in the second quarter. It was Los Angeles' eighth rushing score of the season – the first by a running back not named Ekeler.

4) Keenan Allen caught eight passes for 98 yards, his third straight game with double-digit targets (11). He's tied with Green Bay's Davante Adams for third in the NFL with 65 receptions. Allen is also second in the AFC with 93 targets.

5) Allen went over 8,000 career receiving yards Sunday, joining Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner as the only Chargers wide receivers to do so.

6) In his return to the field for the first time since Week 3, linebacker Kenneth Murray played 73 percent of the defensive snaps and had five total tackles against the Vikings. Fellow linebacker Kyzir White led the team – along with safety Derwin James Jr. – with 12 total tackles. White has 30 total tackles over his last three games.

7) James Jr. is the only Chargers player to have played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last three games. He's played 98 percent of the defensive snaps this season, a team high. Joey Bosa is next at 83 percent.

Related Links

8) Bosa recorded his third strip-sack this season, tying him for tops in the NFL with Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Arizona's Markus Golden.

9) Kicker Dustin Hopkins remains a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts as a member of the Chargers. He kicked a 46- and 24-yarder on Sunday. Hopkins is 6-for-7 on extra point attempts since joining Los Angeles.

10) The Chargers' next three opponents each have five wins and are all from the AFC: vs. Pittsburgh (5-3-1), at Denver (5-5), at Cincinnati (5-4). 

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications.

Photos: Vikings vs. Chargers Pregame

Check out the top photos of the Bolts getting prepped for their Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium.

1LAC0791
1 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7957
2 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0801
3 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0787
4 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7936
5 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7950
6 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7941
7 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0808
8 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7922
9 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7904
10 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7954
11 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0818
12 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0854
13 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7964
14 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0845
15 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7963
16 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0828
17 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_28282
18 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_0274
19 / 106
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_28347
20 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_28291
21 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1540
22 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1533
23 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6315
24 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_28284
25 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_28357
26 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10174
27 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1564
28 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10059
29 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1545
30 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10065
31 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6333
32 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10168
33 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10189
34 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6353
35 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10087
36 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10135
37 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10091
38 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3515
39 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1663
40 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1672
41 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1556
42 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10100
43 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1785
44 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10147
45 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1678
46 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1605
47 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8092
48 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6342
49 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8067
50 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1615
51 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3526
52 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8088
53 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8047
54 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1697
55 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8099
56 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1830
57 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1872
58 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1876
59 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1888
60 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6611
61 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6577
62 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1931
63 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1935
64 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3580
65 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8111
66 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6603
67 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6594
68 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6585
69 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1958
70 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1979
71 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC5855
72 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2033
73 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2058
74 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6664
75 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2028
76 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6654
77 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2042
78 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2092
79 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2037
80 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2064
81 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2107
82 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6670
83 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2114
84 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6721
85 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2148
86 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2120
87 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2162
88 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2133
89 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6735
90 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2172
91 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6746
92 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3681
93 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6801
94 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6777
95 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2354
96 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3665
97 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8156
98 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2362
99 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8162
100 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6828
101 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8169
102 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2272
103 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2232
104 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2224
105 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2412
106 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Leads NFL in Fourth-Quarter Comebacks

Herbert and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson each have a league-high four entering Week 10.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert the Fastest QB to 600 Completions

Herbert also completed a career-high 84.2 percent of his passes Sunday in Philadelphia.
news

10 Insights: The Last Chargers-Eagles Matchup in Philly Was an Instant Classic

Philip Rivers and Michael Vick combined for 847 passing yards in a 33-30 Chargers win.
news

10 Insights: Justin Jackson's 75-Yard Rush the Longest Play of Chargers Season

Jackson's run was also the second-longest non-scoring rush in franchise history to LaDainian Tomlinson.
news

10 Insights: Chargers to Face Fifth Super Bowl-Winning Coach in First Seven Games

Head coach Brandon Staley has started his NFL coaching career 4-2, with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on deck.
news

10 Insights: Bolts Atop AFC West at the Bye

Through six games, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have combined for 72 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Eyes Fifth Straight Game With 100-Plus Scrimmage Yards

Ekeler is also tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for first in the league in total touchdowns (7).
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Engineers Third Game-Winning Drive of 2021

Herbert has 12 total touchdowns and zero turnovers in his last three starts.
news

10 Insights: Why the Running Game Could Decide Browns-Bolts

Kareem Hunt, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb are among eight players entering Week 5 averaging over 5.0 yards per carry (minimum 40 attempts).
news

10 Insights: Joey Bosa, Chargers D Dominant on "Monday Night Football"

The Las Vegas Raiders had one first down at halftime, the second fewest allowed by a Chargers defense since 2006.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Well-Versed in Chargers-Raiders Rivalry

Allen – the longest-tenured Chargers player – has 80 receptions for 904 yards and five touchdowns in 13 career games against the Raiders.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
Latest News
Advertising