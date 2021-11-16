10 Insights: Keenan Allen Joins Hall of Fame Company in Week 10

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings:
1) Justin Herbert threw his 50th career touchdown pass, becoming the fourth-youngest player in league history to reach that feat.
2) Herbert's 50th passing score was to running back Austin Ekeler, who on the same play became the youngest running back in the common draft era to score 20 receiving touchdowns.
3) After 40 career touchdowns at Missouri, rookie running back Larry Rountree III scored his first career NFL touchdown on a one-yard rush in the second quarter. It was Los Angeles' eighth rushing score of the season – the first by a running back not named Ekeler.
4) Keenan Allen caught eight passes for 98 yards, his third straight game with double-digit targets (11). He's tied with Green Bay's Davante Adams for third in the NFL with 65 receptions. Allen is also second in the AFC with 93 targets.
5) Allen went over 8,000 career receiving yards Sunday, joining Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner as the only Chargers wide receivers to do so.
6) In his return to the field for the first time since Week 3, linebacker Kenneth Murray played 73 percent of the defensive snaps and had five total tackles against the Vikings. Fellow linebacker Kyzir White led the team – along with safety Derwin James Jr. – with 12 total tackles. White has 30 total tackles over his last three games.
7) James Jr. is the only Chargers player to have played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last three games. He's played 98 percent of the defensive snaps this season, a team high. Joey Bosa is next at 83 percent.
8) Bosa recorded his third strip-sack this season, tying him for tops in the NFL with Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Arizona's Markus Golden.
9) Kicker Dustin Hopkins remains a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts as a member of the Chargers. He kicked a 46- and 24-yarder on Sunday. Hopkins is 6-for-7 on extra point attempts since joining Los Angeles.
10) The Chargers' next three opponents each have five wins and are all from the AFC: vs. Pittsburgh (5-3-1), at Denver (5-5), at Cincinnati (5-4).
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications.
