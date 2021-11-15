Three Takeaways: "Execution" Key for Chargers Moving Forward

The Chargers ended Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings on the other side of a close game after a 27-20 loss at SoFi Stadium.

After the game, head coach Brandon Staley talked about how both the players and coaches for the Bolts need to perform better and execute in order to walk away with a win, especially in close, one-score games.

"I like the way that we're utilizing our people," Staley said. "I think that we've gone into these games with really quality plans. I think our execution today wasn't good enough today. Our execution on offense, our execution on defense, and in the kicking game, it wasn't consistent enough to beat that team. That's why we lost, because our guys were playing really hard, but we need to execute better."

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw his 50th career touchdown pass on Sunday, talked about how the team can execute better on the money down.

"We'd love to go down and score every single drive," Herbert said. "We're obviously trying to do that, but you know we just need to execute better on third down, we need to be more adamant about it. I felt like we had some good things and obviously, a lot of things to clean up as well."

Staley also talked about the difference in time of possession as being a factor in Sunday's game. The Vikings had the ball for just over 36 minutes while the Chargers had the ball for close to 24 minutes. Staley gave insight as to why the time of possession was so lopsided, noting it fell on the offense not being able to sustain drives.

In order to turn that around, he discussed the importance of being 'aggressive.'