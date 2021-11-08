Three Takeaways: How Did Keenan Allen 'Come Up Big' for Bolts in Win Over Eagles?

In just his second game in a Bolts uniform, kicker Dustin Hopkins was faced with the task of hitting a game-winning field goal. Hopkins, who had experience with kicking in Philadelphia when he played for the Eagles' NFC East rival Washington Football Team, talked about hitting the game winner for his new team and after the game, credited his teammates for their assistance.

"The o-line blocking, so obviously I couldn't do it without them, and then Matt [Overton] and Ty [Long] obviously with a snap and hold that was awesome," Hopkins said. "Then for guys picking me up when I didn't do as good a job earlier when I should [have.] Just how supportive guys were even honestly without knowing some of them."

Hopkins, who missed an extra point in the third quarter of Sunday's game, discussed having the opportunity to go back on the field and redeem himself despite facing the pressure of late-game kicks.

"I guess sometimes you feel a little adrenaline and you just tell yourself, 'Man, I'm getting ready to do something with this that otherwise, my body wouldn't have been able to do,'" he said. "It's kind of a cool feeling that you could potentially be your very best in that moment. Also, after an opportunity that you didn't capitalize on early, it's kind of like you want that again, so it was nice to have the opportunity."