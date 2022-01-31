Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: January 31, 2022

"The Chargers defense didn't quite live up to expectations with Brandon Staley now installed at head coach, so it makes sense to expect them to pursue upgrades in the draft. McDuffie doesn't have ideal height at under 6-feet tall, but Staley has embraced that in the past, and those smaller players have thrived within his defense. In 416 coverage snaps over the last two years, McDuffie allowed 163 yards in total."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – DL Travon Walker, Georgia

Last updated: January 31, 2022

"Walker is something of a tweener, which is odd to say about someone who stands 6-foot-5, and weighs 275 pounds. But he can line up as the 3-, 4- or 5-tech and that versatility, coupled with his nonstop motor and consistent playmaking ability, makes him an attractive option for several teams in this range looking to bolster their defensive line."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Last updated: January 26, 2022

"Karlaftis is an NFL-ready defensive end. He's long, powerful with great burst and a nice arsenal of pass-rush moves."

Bryan Perez, The Draft Network – OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Last updated: January 26, 2022

"This pick may seem like a surprise, but I have a feeling we'll see Faalele's name jump into or around this range of mock drafts as draft season continues to unfold. There just aren't many human beings on planet earth with Faalele's combination of size (6-foot-8, 380 pounds) and functional athleticism. Sure, he may be limited to playing right tackle, but he has All-Pro upside. Pairing him with Rashawn Slater would be… something."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: January 25, 2022

"The Chargers clearly nailed last year's first-round pick, Rashawn Slater, who made the Pro Bowl protecting Justin Herbert's blind side as a rookie. But right tackle remains a problem area. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pro pass rushers."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: January 24, 2022

"The Chargers like to invite opposing teams to run the ball. Under Brandon Staley, they're comfortable with two-high looks and lighter boxes, which has worked to their advantage at times, but it has also made them vulnerable. That's largely because of a lack of a dominant run-stopping presence in the middle. Davis gives them that flexibility to play light in the box without as much worry due to his massive 6-foot-6, 360-pound frame and crazy anchor ability in the middle."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Last updated: January 22, 2022