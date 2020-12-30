10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Third Straight AFC West Win in Season Finale

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 17 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium.
1) The Chargers can win their third straight game in the AFC West for the first time in seven seasons. The team closed Weeks 15-17 with wins over the Broncos, Raiders and Chiefs in 2013.
2) A victory Sunday also means a four-game winning streak to close the season. That would be the longest since Los Angeles had a six-game and four-game winning streak during the 2018 season.
3) Last week against Denver, Justin Herbert set the all-time rookie record for passing touchdowns with 28. With six completions in Kansas City, he'll pass Carson Wentz (379) for most all-time by a rookie. He also needs 341 passing yards to break Andrew Luck's rookie record of 4,374.
4) Herbert has led the Chargers to victory in each of the last three games on the team's final offensive drive.
- vs. Atlanta: Herbert to Tyron Johnson for 25 yards set up Michael Badgley's game-winning field goal.
- at Las Vegas: Herbert to Jalen Guyton for 53 yards in overtime set up Herbert's game-winning touchdown rush.
- vs. Denver: Herbert to Guyton for 23 yards followed by a 23-yard Austin Ekeler rush set up Badgley's game-winning field goal.
5) In the first match-up with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium – Herbert's first career NFL start – the Chargers never trailed until Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker hit the 58-yard game-winning field goal in overtime. Herbert went 22-of-33 for 311 yards, two total touchdowns and an interception – a passer rating of 94.4.
6) The Chargers have a plus-five turnover differential during their current three-game winning streak. Herbert has had just two multi-interception games in his 14 starts this season.
7) Keenan Allen is eight yards away from his fourth straight 1,000-yard receiving season. Last Sunday vs. Denver was the first game Allen has missed since 2016.
8) Entering Week 17, the trio of Mike Williams, Guyton and Johnson have combined for 88 receptions for 1,522 yards and 10 touchdowns – an average of 17.2 yards per reception.
9) A pair of tackles this Sunday will give Kenneth Murray 106 for the season, passing Derwin James for most by a Chargers rookie since 2000. Murray – who's started all 15 games and played 92 percent of the defensive snaps – enters Week 17 second in the NFL in tackles among rookies behind Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (110).
10) Despite missing six games, Ekeler can still reach 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season with 118 in Kansas City. With a receiving touchdown, Ekeler can also pass Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (15) for most all-time by a running back in Chargers history.
