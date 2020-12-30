10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Third Straight AFC West Win in Season Finale

5) In the first match-up with the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium – Herbert's first career NFL start – the Chargers never trailed until Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker hit the 58-yard game-winning field goal in overtime. Herbert went 22-of-33 for 311 yards, two total touchdowns and an interception – a passer rating of 94.4.

6) The Chargers have a plus-five turnover differential during their current three-game winning streak. Herbert has had just two multi-interception games in his 14 starts this season.

7) Keenan Allen is eight yards away from his fourth straight 1,000-yard receiving season. Last Sunday vs. Denver was the first game Allen has missed since 2016.

8) Entering Week 17, the trio of Mike Williams, Guyton and Johnson have combined for 88 receptions for 1,522 yards and 10 touchdowns – an average of 17.2 yards per reception.

9) A pair of tackles this Sunday will give Kenneth Murray 106 for the season, passing Derwin James for most by a Chargers rookie since 2000. Murray – who's started all 15 games and played 92 percent of the defensive snaps – enters Week 17 second in the NFL in tackles among rookies behind Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (110).