Chargers – Chiefs Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers play their final game of the 2020 season in Kansas City against the Chiefs, kicking off at 1:25 p.m. PT from Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday's matchup will be the 13th between the two in a season finale, with the Chiefs holding an 8-4 advantage. Kansas City has won the past three season finale bouts with the Bolts, including last year at Arrowhead. Los Angeles looks to win at Kansas City for the second time in three years.

The Chargers won their third-straight game and second against an AFC West foe with a 19-16 win over Denver. Justin Herbert registered a game-winning drive for the third consecutive week, becoming the third rookie quarterback to do so since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. With his first score of the season coming through the air, Austin Ekeler became just the fourth running back in the common draft era (since 1967) to reach 15 career receiving touchdowns before turning 26 years old.