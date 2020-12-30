Chargers – Chiefs Game Preview

OVERVIEW
The Los Angeles Chargers play their final game of the 2020 season in Kansas City against the Chiefs, kicking off at 1:25 p.m. PT from Arrowhead Stadium.
Sunday's matchup will be the 13th between the two in a season finale, with the Chiefs holding an 8-4 advantage. Kansas City has won the past three season finale bouts with the Bolts, including last year at Arrowhead. Los Angeles looks to win at Kansas City for the second time in three years.
The Chargers won their third-straight game and second against an AFC West foe with a 19-16 win over Denver. Justin Herbert registered a game-winning drive for the third consecutive week, becoming the third rookie quarterback to do so since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. With his first score of the season coming through the air, Austin Ekeler became just the fourth running back in the common draft era (since 1967) to reach 15 career receiving touchdowns before turning 26 years old.
Kansas City's title defense has been strong, posting a 14-1 record and securing home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Patrick Mahomes is just 260 yards shy of his second 5,000-yard season and has tossed 38 touchdowns to six interceptions. Travis Kelce set the single-season receiving yards record among tight ends (1,416) and has 11 touchdowns while Tyreek Hill has 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|56-64-1
|Regular Season Series Record
|55-64-1
|Chargers All-Time at KC
|24-36
|Last Meeting
|Sept. 20, 2020 vs. K.C. — L, 23-20 (OT)
|Current Streak
|L, Three (3) games
|Last Time at KC
|Dec. 29, 2019 at K.C. — L, 31-21
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|Six games (1979-81)
|Longest Chiefs Win Streak
|Nine games (2014-18)
|HC Anthony Lynn vs. KC
|1-6
|Lynn All-Time vs. KC*
|13-16
|Most Career GP vs. KC
|CB Chris Harris Jr. (19)
*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as an assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
22: After taking the ball away twice last week, the Bolts improved to 22-3 under Anthony Lynn when winning the turnover battle. The .880 winning percentage is tied for No. 7 in the NFL since Lynn took the helm in 2017.
15: Austin Ekeler reached 15 career touchdown catches, becoming the fourth running back to do so before turning 26 in the common draft era (since 1967).
100: Keenan Allen recorded the third 100-catch season of his career, sitting right at the century mark so far this season. He now owns three of the four 100-catch campaigns in team history and is five receptions from setting the single-season franchise record.
28: Last week, Justin Herbert set the all-time rookie record with his 28th touchdown pass. He's two shy of recording the ninth 30-touchdown season in team annals.