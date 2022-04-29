Chargers Select Zion Johnson With 17th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson with the 17th overall pick in the first round of Thursday's 2022 NFL Draft.

Johnson (6-foot-3, 312 pounds) is the second offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round in as many years after the team drafted left tackle Rashawn Slater in 2021.

Last season with the Eagles, Johnson started 12 games and earned first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference honors.

"The phrase 'phone booth guard' was made for Johnson thanks to his wide, girthy frame and immense playing power. Johnson has experience at tackle, but he's clearly an interior blocker on the next level. He has knock-back pop at the point of attack with the ability to win the block in a test of strength."