NFL Media Grades the Chargers First Round Selection

Grade: A

Analysis:

"Leading up to the draft, I thought Johnson would be a good fit for the Chargers because he fills a big hole at right guard. I've graded him as a first-round pick for quite a while because he's smart, hard-working, experienced and does not give ground to any defensive lineman. He's a 10-year starter with Pro Bowl potential. The Bolts may still look to add a right tackle, but the team can find value at that spot later in the draft."

Grade: A

Analysis:

"Johnson actually played left tackle during the 2020 campaign and performed admirably. But his skill set clearly translates to the interior, where he can be a physical force at any of the three positions. Granted, Johnson is the class' best guard. But he showed plenty of versatility when he took over snapping duties while at the Senior Bowl.

As powerful as the first-team All-American is, he can be a tone-setter in the run game and consistently help to set the pocket in pass protection. In fact, Johnson allowed only six pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Los Angeles Chargers have an interesting decision in front of them after drafting Johnson.

The coaching staff can immediately insert the rookie into the left guard spot and bump Matt Feiler to right tackle, where he's previously experienced success as a member of the Pittsburgh Stelers. Or, Johnson can play right guard and solidify the interior, though right tackle would remain a problem area.