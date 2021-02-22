Where Would Justin Herbert Go in a 2020 Re-Draft?

His Evaluation of LB Kenneth Murray Before the 2020 Draft (12:19)

"I had Kenneth Murray as a top 20 pick in that draft. So, I loved the fact that the Chargers were bold and went up and got him because I loved his…I mean, he had it all, man – the athleticism, the physicality. He can run. He can hit. But really, just speaking to some of his teammates and understanding the type of leader he was, the type of person, the type of young man that you were getting in that locker room, there's a reason the Chargers, I think, made that type of move up the ladder to get a guy like that. And that's because when you identify a special player – especially at that position – you got to have that guy that you can build around in the heart of your defense. And he's going to be there for a long time. He is absolutely that type of player and that's kind of what I expected from him."