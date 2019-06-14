Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Father's Day Means to Chargers Dads

Jun 14, 2019 at 03:40 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Happy Father's Day From the Newest Baby Bolts

Join us in celebrating our Bolt dads and get to know the newest Charger babies.

Travis Benjamin's baby girl Semai – 4 months
1 / 9

Travis Benjamin's baby girl Semai – 4 months

Derek Watt's baby boy Logan – 2.5 months
2 / 9

Derek Watt's baby boy Logan – 2.5 months

Artavis Scott's baby girl Kaylyn – 9 months
3 / 9

Artavis Scott's baby girl Kaylyn – 9 months

Keenan Allen's baby boy Kado – 4.5 months
4 / 9

Keenan Allen's baby boy Kado – 4.5 months

Jaylen Watkins' baby boy Akello – 4 months
5 / 9

Jaylen Watkins' baby boy Akello – 4 months

Drue Tranquill's baby boy Elijah James – 1 month
6 / 9

Drue Tranquill's baby boy Elijah James – 1 month

Rayshawn Jenkins' baby girl Blaize – 2.5 months
7 / 9

Rayshawn Jenkins' baby girl Blaize – 2.5 months

Denzel Perryman's baby boy Styles – 5.5 months
8 / 9

Denzel Perryman's baby boy Styles – 5.5 months

Virgil Green's newest addition Gianna – 1 month
9 / 9

Virgil Green's newest addition Gianna – 1 month

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Football is family.

For many players on the Chargers, this specifically rang true over the last few months, as a bevy of Bolts babies were born from the start of the 2018 season to as recently as a couple weeks ago. Some of these players became first-time dads, while others welcomed new additions to their growing families.

With a grueling schedule and tough hours, these dads have had to figure out how to balance fatherhood and football. However, all agree, being a father is the greatest gift they could ever receive.

So, what does it mean to be a father in the NFL, and how has that experience changed these players?

Find out more below.

Derek Watt – Father to Logan

Related Links

01_Watt

"I love my son more than anything, and the day he was born, (my wife) Gabriella and I were extremely grateful and just happy. We were glad everything went well and he's super healthy, and it's just a new adventure with him. To see how he's growing, I wouldn't trade it for the world. He stares at me a lot. I have to know that he's watching me and everything I'm doing. So (I have to) set that role model that I'm always being watched. We'll be watching TV, and Gabriella will tell me he's staring at me. I'll look and he's looking right at me! Things like that (have changed my life), that he's always watching and you have to set a good example."

Travis Benjamin – Father to Promise and Semai

01_Benjamin

"Being a dad means responsibility and love. I have two girls, so I have to give the most love I can so when they grow up, they (know) no one loves them like their father. It gives a new perspective on life each and every day. Your days are hard, running around and lifting weights. You get tired sometimes, but when you get home, they give you that boost of energy to make sure that you stay up with them and give them that quality time."

Keenan Allen – Father to Kamari, Kaliyah and Kado

01_Allen

"It's amazing. Just to get that unconditional love at all times. Even when you get mad and they get mad, five minutes later they're showing you love again. Just having that and having your offspring around all the time is great. The personality (of my son) is just totally different (from my daughters)."

Artavis Scott – Father to Kaylyn

01_Scott

"It means the world. It makes you put life into perspective. A lot of things you'll do, just because that's what you want to do. But now, you have to think before you make decisions. It's not just about you. Having a daughter, was the biggest blessing. Now, everything I do from here on out, she's going to be watching, good or bad."

Jaylen Watkins – Father to Akello

01Watkins

"The type of player I am, I like to be around here, take care of my body and watch film. Now, (when the day gets later) I watch the clock because I can go home and see my son. That's something that's different for me. It was my wife and me, and now I have a little son who as soon as I walk in the house, he lights up. Obviously, you're responsible for another person in life. It's a lesson, but it also gives you a little anxiety. Now, I'm a better driver! I'm more careful, naturally."

Denzel Perryman – Father to Ella, Evee and Styles

01_Perryman

"Being a dad means love, care and respect. I want my daughters to have respect for themselves and take care of themselves. I have to protect my little girls, and now, they have a little brother and they have to protect him. I try not to show Styles too much attention because I don't want them to get mad! But at the same time, when I'm holding him, they want to hold him, feed him and when he starts crying, they're the first ones to run over to him and check on them. If I'm having a bad day here, and I get home and I hear footsteps running to the door and I hear, 'Daddy! Daddy!' That makes me forget about everything that happened and I go back to daddy-mode."

Rayshawn Jenkins – Father to Ace and Blaize

01_Jenkins

"Being a dad means loving and leadership. I have a boy and a girl, but with my girl being born, the best role model they can probably have is their father. That goes a long way. Also for my boy, too. He needs a man to look up to. You have to sacrifice some of your quality time, but it helps having a good partner, too. They help a lot with that."

Virgil Green – Father to Virgil III and Gianna

01_Green

"Being a father exalts the appreciation of life! I learn more about life as my kids do!"

Drue Tranquill – Father to Elijah

01_Tranquill

"It's been amazing to welcome life into the world, and it's been the most amazing experience. It's been the biggest dream of my life to be a husband and a father, so to have that has been pretty incredible. It does (give me a new perspective on life). Before you get married, you really live for yourself. Then you're living for you and your wife, then your child comes and you're living for them."

Related Content

news

Chargers Mourn Passing of Former GM Bobby Beathard

Beathard spent 11 seasons as the Chargers GM from 1990 to 2000 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXIX
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency 

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know. 
news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.
news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.
news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."
news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.
news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth 

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.
news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."
news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.
news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising