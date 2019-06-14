What Father's Day Means to Chargers Dads

"Being a dad means love, care and respect. I want my daughters to have respect for themselves and take care of themselves. I have to protect my little girls, and now, they have a little brother and they have to protect him. I try not to show Styles too much attention because I don't want them to get mad! But at the same time, when I'm holding him, they want to hold him, feed him and when he starts crying, they're the first ones to run over to him and check on them. If I'm having a bad day here, and I get home and I hear footsteps running to the door and I hear, 'Daddy! Daddy!' That makes me forget about everything that happened and I go back to daddy-mode."