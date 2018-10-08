Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Did the Raiders Say After Losing to the Bolts?

Oct 07, 2018 at 07:01 PM
Gossen_Rachel
Rachel Gossen

Contributing Writer

100718carrrivers

Notable comments from the Oakland Raiders after the Chargers' 26-10 victory.

On Philip Rivers…

"He's amazing, isn't he? He's a great player. Great player, great competitor. He and (Offensive Coordinator) Ken Whisenhunt, they have been working together for a while and they've got a pretty good handle on what they're doing." – Head Coach Jon Gruden

On Chargers offense…

"They hurt us with screen passes. They got one to the tight end, they got one to (Melvin Gordon), and quick screens to the receivers on the perimeter. They converted some long yardage situations where we had them way behind, I believe, in the down and distance. They had some holding calls where they were second-and-20 and they found a way out of trouble. (Philip) Rivers played great, he extended plays today. I think the two turnovers we had and the none that they had is a big factor as well." – Head Coach Jon Gruden

Related Links

On Chargers defense…

"They did a really good job just trying to keep everything in front of us. Run game, just trying to choke that out. Pass game, getting really deep in their drops trying to let you throw underneath them. It's a Seahawks-type of defense, depends on how they want to play it and they can do that. Whenever you pick up a third down, that is where the rhythm comes from. Early on we didn't do so well on third downs, first four or five weren't so good. After that, we started hitting 50 percent or something like that and that's where you want to be." – QB Derek Carr

On Melvin Ingram's interception…

"They did a good job of covering the first two guys. Derek Carrier popped late and beat his guy. I saw that he beat his guy and by the time I threw it, Melvin Ingram, who had been on the run, made a great play. I wasn't trying to force it. I saw our guy and I was trying to throw it in the backline to him, but they made a play and that was the one." – QB Derek Carr

On the loss…

"We only (got) the ball four times in a half today, the second half. Field position was very tough. I think we'll press a little bit. I think the play calling needs to improve and that's my job. We have to play better collectively than we did today." – Head Coach Jon Gruden

"(Defense) may just be overcompensating a little bit, all 11 guys. Everybody just has to do their job, do what we have to do and make tackles when they come. It is going to come together." – CB Daryl Worley

On the false starts…

"It's louder here than you think. I think the noise perhaps had something to do with it." – Head Coach Jon Gruden

Raiders vs. Chargers In-Game

View the best game action shots as the Bolts battle the Oakland Raiders for the annual "Crucial Catch" game supporting Breast Cancer Awareness.

Keenan Allen makes a leaping grab during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
1 / 34

Keenan Allen makes a leaping grab during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Nowak
Caleb Sturgis kicks a 49-yard field goal during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
2 / 34

Caleb Sturgis kicks a 49-yard field goal during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Melvin Ingram sacks Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
3 / 34

Melvin Ingram sacks Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Ingram celebrates his sack during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
4 / 34

Melvin Ingram celebrates his sack during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Gordon runs the ball downfield during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
5 / 34

Melvin Gordon runs the ball downfield during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Keenan Allen catches a pass from Philip Rivers and turns to run during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
6 / 34

Keenan Allen catches a pass from Philip Rivers and turns to run during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Nowak
Keenan Allen celebrates a catch during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
7 / 34

Keenan Allen celebrates a catch during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Nowak
Derwin James makes a tackle during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
8 / 34

Derwin James makes a tackle during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Michael Davis and Rayshawn Jenkins celebrate during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
9 / 34

Michael Davis and Rayshawn Jenkins celebrate during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Nowak
Austin Ekeler speeds down the sideline for a touchdown during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
10 / 34

Austin Ekeler speeds down the sideline for a touchdown during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Austin Ekeler scores the Bolts' first touchdown of the day during the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
11 / 34

Austin Ekeler scores the Bolts' first touchdown of the day during the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler celebrate Ekeler's touchdown during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
12 / 34

Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler celebrate Ekeler's touchdown during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Nowak
Melvin Ingram tackles Raiders' RB Doug Martin during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
13 / 34

Melvin Ingram tackles Raiders' RB Doug Martin during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Melvin Gordon dives over defenders during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
14 / 34

Melvin Gordon dives over defenders during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

The Bolts pose for a picture after Melvin Gordon's touchdown during the Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
15 / 34

The Bolts pose for a picture after Melvin Gordon's touchdown during the Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Darius Philon sacks Raiders QB Derek Carr during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
16 / 34

Darius Philon sacks Raiders QB Derek Carr during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Darius Philon celebrates his sack during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
17 / 34

Darius Philon celebrates his sack during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Keenan Allen runs downfield during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
18 / 34

Keenan Allen runs downfield during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Nowak
Keenan Allen points to fans during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
19 / 34

Keenan Allen points to fans during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Nowak
Tyrell Williams catches a pass from Philip Rivers during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
20 / 34

Tyrell Williams catches a pass from Philip Rivers during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Tyrell Williams celebrates his catch during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
21 / 34

Tyrell Williams celebrates his catch during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Melvin Ingram and Kyle Emanuel tackle Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
22 / 34

Melvin Ingram and Kyle Emanuel tackle Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Melvin Ingram, Casey Hayward and Isaac Rochell celebrate Ingram's first career interception during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
23 / 34

Melvin Ingram, Casey Hayward and Isaac Rochell celebrate Ingram's first career interception during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

The team poses for a picture after Melvin Ingram picked off Derek Carr in the endzone during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
24 / 34

The team poses for a picture after Melvin Ingram picked off Derek Carr in the endzone during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Nowak
Virgil Green celebrates scoring a touchdown during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
25 / 34

Virgil Green celebrates scoring a touchdown during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Sean Culkin and Virgil Green celebrate Green's touchdown during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
26 / 34

Sean Culkin and Virgil Green celebrate Green's touchdown during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Isaac Rochell sacks Raiders' QB Derek Carr during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
27 / 34

Isaac Rochell sacks Raiders' QB Derek Carr during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Mike Nowak
Keenan Allen and Desmond King shake hands during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
28 / 34

Keenan Allen and Desmond King shake hands during the Bolts' Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

Fans cheer on the Bolts to victory during Week 5's matchup versus the Oakland Raiders.
29 / 34

Fans cheer on the Bolts to victory during Week 5's matchup versus the Oakland Raiders.

Jacob Gonzalez
Derek Carr and Philip Rivers greet each other postgame after the Bolts defeated the Raiders 26-10 during Week 5.
30 / 34

Derek Carr and Philip Rivers greet each other postgame after the Bolts defeated the Raiders 26-10 during Week 5.

Mike Nowak
Derwin James and Melvin Gordon celebrate the Chargers' Week 5 win over the Raiders in the locker room.
31 / 34

Derwin James and Melvin Gordon celebrate the Chargers' Week 5 win over the Raiders in the locker room.

Mike Nowak
Melvin Ingram celebrates the Chargers' Week 5 win over the Raiders in the locker room.
32 / 34

Melvin Ingram celebrates the Chargers' Week 5 win over the Raiders in the locker room.

Mike Nowak
Head Coach Anthony Lynn addresses the team after the Bolts' 26-10 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 5.
33 / 34

Head Coach Anthony Lynn addresses the team after the Bolts' 26-10 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 5.

Mike Nowak
The Chargers huddle up in the locker room postgame after defeating the Oakland Raiders, 26-10, in Week 5.
34 / 34

The Chargers huddle up in the locker room postgame after defeating the Oakland Raiders, 26-10, in Week 5.

Mike Nowak
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

Latest News
Advertising