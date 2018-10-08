Quick Observations from the 26-10 Win Over the Raiders

Bolt Quotebook

"That's a good team win. I thought all three phases were solid. When we don't give teams anything and we make teams go through it, I think we're a tough team to beat." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"We aren't happy yet. We have a long way to go. We're just trying to build stepping stones. We are just trying to put wins on top of wins and try to get to our ultimate goal, and that is to win a championship." – DE Melvin Ingram

"It's an energy game and when you have good energy built all around you, that's what it's all about. When (the defense) goes out there and makes a play, we want to go out there and make a play, too. You have to feed off that. That's how we become a great team." – RB Melvin Gordon

Odds and Ends

The Chargers outgained the Raiders 412-289 in total yardage. The Bolts held a 79-41 advantage on the ground and a 333-248 edge through the air.

Keenan Allen led receivers with eight receptions for 90 yards. Melvin Gordon caught all four targets thrown his way for 62 yards.

Along with Ingram, Denzel Perryman also had seven total tackles. The defense also put up two additional sacks courtesy of Darius Philon and Isaac Rochell.

Nick Dzubnar served as today's honorary captain.