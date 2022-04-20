5 Things To Know About Troy Reeder

Reunions on the Bolts

Joining the Chargers is a bit of a college/NFL reunion for Troy Reeder as he reunites with several teammates and head coach Brandon Staley.

Reeder, who played for the Los Angeles Rams from 2019-2021, played alongside Chargers new defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day for three seasons. Reeder also was former teammates with Chargers new tight end Gerald Everett for two seasons with the Rams as well.

In his college days, Reeder played for Penn State for two seasons before transferring back to his home state to play for the University of Delaware for the remainder of his college career. While at Penn State, Reeder and new Chargers defensive lineman Austin Johnson played alongside each other. While at Delaware, Reeder and Chargers safety Nassir Adderley played together for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.