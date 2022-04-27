5 Things To Know About the NFL Draft

Here are five things to know about 2022 NFL Draft:
Last time the Bolts picked at 17...
Since 1967, the Chargers have held the 17th overall pick just two times in franchise history, 2018 and 2022. The last time the Chargers held that pick they selected safety Derwin James out of Florida State.
James was selected as a First-Team AP All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl roster after recording 3.5 sacks, 105 combined tackles and six quarterback hits during his rookie campaign. James, now arguably one of the best safeties in the NFL, is fresh off a career-high 115 combined tackles in 2021 and was named to the second Pro Bowl of his career.
The 17th overall pick has produced three Hall of Famers and 14 Pro Bowlers throughout league history.
How to Watch
- The Draft will begin at 5 p.m. PT live from the Las Vegas Strip for the first time in draft history
- NFL Network, ESPN and ABC will televise all three days of the NFL Draft
- Round 1 will be held on Thursday, with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday starting at 4 p.m. PT.
- Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. PT
- Free performances by Weezer, Ice Cube and Marshmello will take place each night after the draft at the Draft Theatre Stage
Telesco prepares for 10th NFL Draft as Bolts general manager
According to Chargers communications, Telesco has drafted 61 players since joining the team in 2013. Those draft picks have combined to play 2,110 games and make 1,148 starts in the regular season (43 games played with 26 starts in the postseason) for the Bolts.
Dating back to 2016, Telesco has been able to draft key players on both sides of the ball in the first round of the draft as he was able to select left tackle Rashawn Slater in 2021, quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery in 2019, safety Derwin James in 2018, wide receiver Mike Williams in 2017, and OLB Joey Bosa in 2016.
Austin Ekeler and YouTuber FaZe Rug to announce Bolts' third-round pick
- On Friday, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and YouTuber Faze Rug will announce the Bolts third-round pick live from the draft stage in Las Vegas
- For the Bolts first-round pick, Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley will make the Chargers first-round pick from the War Room setup in the Bolts' locker room at SoFi Stadium
- Fans can get FREE tickets for the DraftFest event open to the public starting at 3 p.m.
- Player appearances at DraftFest include: Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, J.C. Jackson, Derwin James and Gerald Everett
The Chargers currently have 10 draft picks
Round 1
- Pick 17
Round 3
- Pick 79
Round 4
- Pick 123
Round 5
- Pick 160
Round 6
- Pick 195
- Pick 214
Round 7
- Pick 236
- Pick 255
- Pick 255
Teams will have 10 minutes to make their selection in the first round and seven minutes in the second round. Selection times for the later rounds goes down to five minutes for rounds three through six and four minutes for the seventh round.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.