5 Things To Know About JK Scott

Here are five things to know about the Chargers' new punter, JK Scott
Two-time NCAA National Champion
After being rated as the sixth overall punter in the nation by 247 Sports, Scott committed to the University of Alabama. He went on to play for the Crimson Tide from 2014-2017, winning National Championships during the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons.
Reunions on the Bolts and in the AFC West
Chargers defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley was also part of the Alabama coaching staff from 2016-17 when Scott played there.
Additionally, the Denver native now joins the Bolts in the AFC West - a division that houses a few of his former Alabama teammates in Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, as well as Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Former soccer player
Prior to football, Scott grew up playing soccer.
"JK was unbelievable playing soccer," Kim Scott, JK's father, said in an interview with BamaOnLine. "He was a middie, which means he tries to push people, just like punting, push the ball toward the forwards. So, he had a very large, strong leg, and so he would kick the ball, just like he punts it, way down there and the offense would run down and score a goal. It was really pretty to watch."
It was in high school when he decided to pursue football, though soccer is credited for "cross-training" his athleticism.
From a family of athletes
Scott's dad, Kim, was a two-time All American pole vaulter at Wisconsin. Scott's siblings have athletic prowess as well.
His sister, Christi, was a five-time Colorado state champion in track and field and sprinted at Harvard and his brother, Charlie, punted at Air Force and Alabama.
Holds multiple school records
Scott holds Alabama's school record for career-punting yards with 11,074 yards on 248 attempts during his collegiate career.
Scott also recorded a program-best 45.6 career punting average and the single-game punt average with 55.0 yards per punt.
