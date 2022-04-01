5 Things To Know About Sebastian Joseph-Day

Gives back to community & credits parents for passion

While Sebastian-Day was born and raised in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, his parents were born in Haiti and taught him the importance of giving back to the community.

"The community is our future," Joseph-Day said at his introductory press conference. "That's a huge thing that I've been brought up on, my parents always harped on that. I felt like, obviously, what I've done here shouldn't have been short-finished. L.A. is such a beautiful place with so many beautiful pockets. In essence, the community is the most important thing for the future generation."

On July 23, 2021, Joseph-Day launched 'Bashing Hunger' which is "a charitable initiative that focuses on combating food insecurity by increasing food rescue, raising money and awareness as well as providing nutritional education," according to his website.