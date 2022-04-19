Three Takeaways: Troy Reeder Explains "Perfect Fit" with Chargers

Monday was a busy day for the Bolts as it marked the official start of Phase One of the Chargers' offseason program. It not only reunited the team for the first time in just over three months, but it also gave three new members of the Bolts roster a chance to talk about why they picked L.A. as their new home during free agency.

First up at the podium was new Chargers linebacker, Troy Reeder. Reeder, who had ties to head coach Brandon Staley when he served as the Rams defensive coordinator for the 2020 season, now joins Sebastian Joseph-Day, Khalil Mack and Gerald Everett as free agents signed by the Bolts who are familiar with Staley and his coaching style. Reeder explained why joining the Bolts this offseason was the 'perfect fit' for him.

"It's a defense that I really believe in," Reeder said. "The culture and standard that I know [Staley] had set here was something really exciting after coming off a pretty successful three years with a team that I felt like was always as good as anyone. I wanted to play for another team that had just as good of a shot. What an exciting place this is with the people that we have in this building. I'm still getting to know everybody, but from afar last year, watching this team grow — they're dangerous. I'm happy to join."

Reeder looked back on his time with Staley with the Rams in 2020 and talked about how he took the defense to 'the next level' during his time as the team's defensive coordinator.