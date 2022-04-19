Top Quotes | DeAndre Carter, Troy Reeder and Gerald Everett Talk Joining the Bolts

On signing with the Chargers:

"It was the perfect fit. I had some good times with [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley. He reached out to me. I thought it was a good fit. It's right down the road from me. It's a defense that I really believe in. The culture and standard that I know he had set here was something really exciting after coming off a pretty successful three years with a team that I felt like was always as good as anyone. I wanted to play for another team that had just as good of a shot. What an exciting place this is with the people that we have in this building. I'm still getting to know everybody, but from afar last year, watching this team grow — they're dangerous. I'm happy to join."

On the 2020 season with Head Coach Brandon Staley:

"You know, his attention to detail. In three years, I've had three different defensive coordinators. They were all unbelievable guys. With Coach Staley, we installed an entire defense through virtual OTAs [Organized Team Activities]. It was his first experience being a defensive coordinator, but it didn't feel like it. He instantly just grabbed us with his attention to detail, the effort he was putting in — it was contagious to us. We felt like he took us to the next level, in terms of our defense. We finished No. 1 in a lot of categories. We were bought in to him. I feel that here, but more from a whole team, not just the defense. Guys are bought into him as a leader. This defense and this team, I think, is ready for the next step."

On reuniting with S Nasir Adderley, his college teammate:

"It's really cool. Nas [Adderley] and I played three years together at Delaware. I did my first two years at Penn State, where I was actually teammates with [DL] Austin Johnson, who is another free agent signing. Then, I played three years with [DL] Sebastian [Joseph-Day] and two years with [TE] Gerald Everett. There is some familiarity here, which is really cool. Reuniting with Nas is a really special feeling because it's two guys — we went to a small school where not a lot of people get this opportunity. To both be going into year four now, when sometimes it felt like the odds were against us, and be able to play for the same team in blue and gold — very similar to our college colors. It's very cool. I can't wait to get on the field and get working with him."

On his role for the upcoming season: