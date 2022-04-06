Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things To Know About Austin Johnson

Apr 06, 2022 at 03:17 PM
Here are five things to know about the Chargers' new defensive lineman, Austin Johnson.

First time playing for a team on the West Coast

Johnson was born and raised on the East Coast in Galloway, New Jersey and attended high school at St. Augustine's Preparatory School in the state. After receiving offers from Tulane, Rutgers and Boston College, Johnson decided to attend Penn State.

In the 2016 NFL Draft, Johnson was selected 43rd overall by the Tennessee Titans where he played for four seasons before signing with the New York Giants in 2020.

Sports run in the Johnson Family

Johnson's younger sister, Kennedy, was a forward on the Michigan State basketball team from 2014-2017. In high school, she was named the South Jersey Times Player of the Year while also earning team MVP, first-team all-conference, all-league and all-area honors.

Johnson's wife, Danika, played for the Seattle Mist and the Las Vegas Sin in the Legends Football League. After her playing career as a middle linebacker and tight end, she went on to be the head coach for the Nashville Knights, making her the first ever female head coach of the Legends Football League. Danika was a Hall of Fame Inductee in 2019.

Named Cape-Atlantic Basketball Player of the Year as a senior

Like his sister, Johnson excelled at playing basketball. Johnson was a two-sport star at St. Augustine Prep in football and basketball. During his junior season, Johnson helped lead the Hermits to a NJSIAA Non-Public Group A State Championship and during his senior season, was named the Cape-Atlantic Player of the Year.

Graduated from Penn State with a degree in Journalism

Johnson graduated in December of 2015 with a degree in journalism and was one of 17 players on the Nittany Lions roster to have his degree while playing in the their bowl game that season.

During his senior year, he was teammates with future NFL stars in Saquon Barkley, Carl Nassib, Troy Reeder, Mike Gesicki and Chris Godwin.

Photos: Austin Johnson + ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Check out some photos of defensive lineman Austin Johnson as the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers

Dad of two

Johnson and Danika have two children, Kailaya and Austin Hunter Jr., who now join the Bolt fam.

