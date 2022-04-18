Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 13.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"Green can play outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country. The Chargers could go either tackle or guard here -- they have needs at both positions -- but with four tackles already off the board, Green makes sense here."

Charles Davis, NFL.com - OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"The Chargers can't believe their luck when the best pass-protecting OT in the draft is still available at No. 17 overall. Cross will help keep prized QB Justin Herbert upright and slingin' it."

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"The Chargers need to attack their offensive line again to make sure that the good work from a year ago is not undone by this offseason's losses, and a lineman such as Penning would go a long way toward ensuring that. Penning has supreme size and athleticism as well as a nasty streak that will make NFL coaches drool. He had an absurd 97.3 PFF grade at Northern Iowa this past season and has been working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather to clean up some of his flaws."

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"The Chargers need to upgrade their run defense big time. Their entire front three struggled in that capacity. Coach Brandon Staley was used to having Aaron Donald as his 3-4 linchpin with the other Los Angeles team. Davis is a massive player who disrupts plays with great quickness for his size."

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports - OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 17, 2022

"The Chargers did pretty damn well with their first-round tackle last year. Let's run it back for the opposite side of the line."

Adam Rank, NFL.com – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: April 14, 2022

"So glad you kept Mike Williams. He's awesome. You know I love Keenan Allen as well. I will say this: You can never have too many weapons to put around Justin Herbert. Jameson Williams is a stud and could have been the first receiver off the board if not for his injury. But you get value here at No. 17, and he can be ready for you during the playoff push. Don't worry, you'll make the playoffs this year."

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus (subscription required) – DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: April 14, 2022

"With Joseph-Day in the fold, the Chargers take Devonte Wyatt, most likely the top three-technique interior defender in the draft. Joseph-Day played just under 50% of his snaps as a nose tackle in Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's 2020 Los Angeles Rams defense. Wyatt would then fit slightly better at this pick than his Georgia teammate Jordan Davis,, who played more nose tackle as a Bulldog. To be clear, both are good fits and both lined up across the interior of the defensive line in college, but the addition of Joseph-Day may indicate that the team is looking for more of a three-technique instead."

Nate Davis, USA Today – OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last updated: April 14, 2022

"For an offense that appears so reliant on an aerial assault – and needs to safeguard QB Justin Herbert over the long haul – logic dictates taking Cross, perhaps this draft's premier pure pass protector."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated April 14, 2022

"Cincinnati saw how beneficial three wide receiver sets were for Joe Burrow, so adding a player the caliber of Chris Olave gives them the chance to spread coverage thin. Justin Herbert should be able to put up career numbers with this offensive structure."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 13, 2022

"The Chargers need a right tackle, but with Trevor Penning off the board, I don't feel great about the value here. In fact, my next tackle in this mock doesn't go off the board until No. 42. Let's move instead to another need for L.A. and fill it with Davis, who at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds is used to being a hole-filler. He has unique physical tools for his size, and he makes everyone around him better because of the space he eats. This is how Brandon Staley's defense can level up in 2022."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Last updated: April 13, 2022

"The Chargers can better protect Justin Herbert, and with Johnson staring them in the face they make him their pick to be plugged in at right guard instantly."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 12, 2022

"This could be a trade-in spot for someone else if tackles fly off the board at a quicker rate than projected. Otherwise, Penning is an easy plug-and-play option for the Chargers."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 12, 2022

"The Chargers found themselves a long-term left tackle in Rashawn Slater last year but they still need more talent on their offensive line. Penning has the athletic skill set to play at the right tackle spot for L.A. and should help solidify Justin Herbert's pass-protecting unit."

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"A receiver here could be a possibility, but protecting Justin Herbert is more valuable. After cutting Bryan Bulaga, the only right tackles on the roster are Storm Norton and Foster Sarell.

The Chargers struck gold with left tackle Rashawn Slater in Round 1 last season, and general manager Tom Telesco could get his right tackle of the future in Penning, who brings a tone-setting presence to the line."

Anthony Treash, PFF - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"The thought of Justin Herbert slinging deep bombs to Williams — one of the fastest pass-catchers in this class — is far too enticing to pass up.

While the Alabama receiver tore his ACL in their National Championship Game, he is expected to be ready to go around the start of training camp. He earned an 85.1 receiving grade in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Ohio State, and he also racked up an FBS-leading 12 20-plus-yard touchdowns."

Ben Linsey, PFF - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"McDuffie is an ideal fit in Brandon Staley's defense, and the value is there for a player who is currently eighth on PFF's big-board. The 5-foot-11 cornerback out of Washington can play outside or inside, is an intelligent cornerback with extensive experience in zone and is a willing, consistent tackler. _

The Chargers did a good job of eliminating most of their clear areas of need in free agency and the trade market, allowing them to take more of a "best player available" approach in the draft. McDuffie would be a tough combination of scheme fit and value to pass on."

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com - DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"I would argue that the Chargers' biggest area of need is actually more in line with PFF's BPA choice here. The point is mute, though, since London is already off the board to begin with. The Bolts made clear their intentions to upgrade their 30th-ranked rush defense from last season with their free agency acquisitions of Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson. Now they get a premier prospect at the position, too. That's a win."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 8, 2022

"The Chargers need to shore up the right side of the offensive line. Even if they think Trey Pipkins or Storm Norton can be the answer at right tackle, Penning's athleticism and nasty streak could make him a very good right guard (where he played about 100 snaps at Northern Iowa in his career). Or he could play right tackle if given the chance to compete for that role. Another possibility would be picking Zion Johnson and plugging him in at guard."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com - WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: April 7, 2022

"GM Tom Telesco hit big on his two most recent picks in the teens: Rashawn Slater (No. 13, 2021) and Derwin James (No. 17, 2018). This may seem like a luxury for the Chargers -- who already have two top wideouts in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, as well as a second-year talent in Josh Palmer -- but in a loaded AFC West ... The more weapons, the merrier! Olave at No. 17 would be a heck of a value pick."

Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – G/C Zion Johnson, Boston College (Trade down to No. 29)

Last updated: April 5, 2022

"The Chargers want to keep quarterback Justin Herbert clean, and while they could really use another offensive tackle, the value still isn't here at No. 29. Using their newly acquired second-rounder from the mock trade might be the best route. Instead, how about a versatile interior lineman who can play guard or center? Johnson amazingly didn't allow a single pressure or sack in 12 games last season, and he has just one penalty over 2,271 career snaps."

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic - WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Last updated: April 4, 2022

"The Chargers can help their budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert by adding more speed outside. They'll have an interesting quandary in picking from two terrific Ohio State wideouts. They go Wilson over Olave, who is from Southern California, as Wilson plays a little bigger than his 6-foot, 185-pound frame and is more of an extrovert than his teammate. Olave is considered the faster of the two, but Wilson's 4.38 40 at the combine and 36-inch vertical helped underscore a strong profile that is reflected in his excellent burst and ability to run after the catch. In 2021, he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports - OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State (Trade up to No. 13)

Last updated: April 3, 2022

"Draft picks don't matter in Los Angeles apparently. The Chargers see Charles Cross slipping down the board and pounce, trading away the 17th and 79th selections to jump four spots and scoop up Cross, who may be the best pass blocker in the class."

Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 2, 2022

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 1, 2022

"The Chargers' offseason moves have shown their commitment to stopping the run in 2022. Georgia has a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs ranked top-three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer early in his career, his freakish mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL Media - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 31, 2022

"I love this pick for two reasons:

1) Davis' raw talent offers so much immediate upside for the Bolts, especially when it comes to stopping the run.

2) Teaching is a huge key for incoming NFL players, and this is a situation where Brandon Staley could help craft a very, very special DT."

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN.com – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last updated: March 30, 2022

"Dean reminds me of Jonathan Vilma. He's slightly undersized at 5-foot-11 and 229 pounds, but he plays with excellent instincts and has the production to be a three-down linebacker up the middle. I could see the Chargers perhaps adding another run-stopper up the middle, but Dean can help there while also affecting multiple other parts of the game. And Los Angeles gets a complete upgrade at every level of the defense, with Khalil coming in off the edge opposite Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson ballhawking outside, Sebastian Joseph-Day filling gaps against the run and Dean controlling the middle of the field. Los Angeles did take linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. in the first round two years ago, but he has struggled a bit."

Bucky Brooks, NFL Media - OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Last updated: March 29, 2022

"This is all about building a fortress around Justin Herbert to help him flourish as a passer. Cross is a natural pass protector with the balance, body control and hand skills to stymie pass rushers on the edges."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: March 28, 2022

"After adding J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson all in free agency, Los Angeles can turn its attention to the offensive side of the ball at No. 17 overall, especially if Georgia's Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are already off the board. Jameson Williams is coming off a torn ACL and likely won't be 100% healthy until the back half of the 2022 season, but he's a unique talent with rare speed that the Chargers' brass can capitalize on knowing he'd likely come off the board much earlier if he didn't get hurt in January."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: March 28, 2022

"Has any team had a better offseason than the Chargers? They re-signed receiver Mike Williams, traded for Khalil Mack, and signed top corner J.C. Jackson. This team appears ready to challenge for the AFC West title and with a few more pieces could be ready for a playoff push.