Linval Joseph Plays with Mentality Forged During Youth Weightlifting Days

The Chargers bolstered their defensive line in free agency when the team acquired defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Joseph is entering his 11th season in the league after spending the earlier parts of his career with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

Coming to L.A. was an intriguing prospect for Joseph, and one he instantly latched onto knowing the team's mutual interest in him.

"The Chargers to me, (are) in a good situation," Joseph said. "They have a very good, young defense. They're hungry. The last two years they (needed) one or two steps to take them the distance and I'm so glad to be a part of this team. They reached out to me with open arms and they wanted me. ... That showed me, and made me feel welcome and was one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of this team. I feel like I can help them reach some goals they haven't reached."

A Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, Joseph has played in 141 career games, including 134 starts with 525 total tackles to date, the most by any interior defensive lineman over that span.

Much of the power and force Joseph plays with that has defined his career, he attributes to his days as a champion weightlifter in high school.