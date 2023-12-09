Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 14

Dec 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

W14 Top Quotes

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and more from their Week 14 media availability:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On focusing on the run game this week at practice:

"Just trying to improve our offense, in general, and we feel like that is an aspect that is not exclusive to the running back position. Our running game is about all 11 guys. Just trying to make the adjustments so that we can improve in that area down the stretch here."

On 'how difficult' the 'quick turnaround' is leading into Thursday Night Football:

"It's part of the job, but it's a cool part of the job. The tight turnarounds, they're the toughest for the players. Coaches, we just get on with it. What you do in seven days, you have to do in four days."

On the Broncos' defense creating takeaways 'after their game against the Dolphins':

"They have a lot of good defensive players. They've been well-trained for a long time. They've been playing in a high level system since 2019, so they have played a lot together. They were an elite unit last year, and many of those guys are still there. They had a tough game early, but I think it's a very, very good defense. It's not an accident that they've been playing very well. A lot of good players on all three levels. We have a lot of respect for them."

On P JK Scott being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and being 'consistent':

"You said the word consistent, and from a field-position standpoint, it's been invaluable for our team this year. In that last football game, I think that was the catalyst to us winning the football game. He made some Chargers history, and then to be recognized by the AFC, I think that it was well-deserving, and we're going to need that down the stretch. But, I think that it's also a team award, it's also a unit award. We talked about [LS] Josh Harris after the game and that group of gunners — that group of four or five guys that have been doing it the whole year, I think that they've been playing well. Then, our core protection unit covering, as well. It's a team effort, but definitely happy with JK [Scott] and his progress."

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

On the offense's performance against the Patriots:

"The production wasn't, obviously, what we wanted. You protect the football, you avoid the sacks, you avoid the big negatives — which, it is a positive. Ultimately, we just didn't make enough plays to have an efficient and effective game. It is what it is. Whether you play these different elements and all of those sorts of things, I thought our guys handled it really well. Again, to protect the football. I thought [QB] Justin [Herbert] threw it well in the elements. Those two things, obviously, in a positive light did help us that day."

On the running backs:

"I think there's definitely competition for a lot of different situations for us. I think that's important to keep the competition alive throughout the season. I feel great about where those guys are going. I think we've had an awesome week. I'm excited about, I think [RB] Austin [Ekeler] is going to play great this week, [RB Joshua] Josh [Kelley] will play great. I think both of those guys are going to respond in a really positive way. I'm excited for them."

On the Broncos' defense:

"Turnovers have been a huge thing. Obviously, we've seen the big sway of when they win, when they lose, how this five-game winning streak occurred. Turnovers are the big thing. You have to protect the football. They do a phenomenal job of emphasizing it. They have playmakers. They have guys with ball skill on the back end that have played a ton of football and play really well together. It's a challenge. They're definitely playing a confident game right now."

Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

On if the defense 'is playing their best down the stretch':

"I think that is to be determined. I've always said, and I feel like, our best football is ahead of us. We haven't hit our stride yet. There's still a level or two that we can get to, and that's what we're striving for on the practice field. Yesterday was our fastest time, as a DB group, in, really, about six weeks, so we're getting better on the practice field and we're getting stronger, we're flying to the ball. Those habits usually trend in your favor down the stretch."

On the defense's performance last week against the Patriots:

"It was a group effort. I don't think that it was our best game, even though it was maybe our best game on the scoreboard. The guys fought for four quarters. We played hard. But, it wasn't as clean as it needed to be, and the players understand that. There are some technique things and some fundamental things that we can clean up that we have to continue to stress and harp on. Coach [Staley] is right, it was a shut out, but it wasn't a shut out performance, by our standards."

On OLB Khalil Mack:

"I think that we need to value the time that we have around him because he is special. This is what he does on a day-to-day basis. He is consistent. I sit between him and D.J. [James] in the team meetings and he comes in every day with the same approach, 'How you doing, D.A.?' Same thing every day. He's consistent that way. I'm proud of him. Good teammate, he's done a really good job of helping the young guys in his room. He's having an outstanding year, but he wouldn't make it about himself. The guys are helping him get those numbers. He's playing physical. He's our leader. We're happy that he is doing well."

Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken

On the operation in the rain:

"It was nice to see that. There were, obviously, some things that we need to improve on that we have to go ahead and tighten up a little bit. That's with every situation. It doesn't matter the game. Coming out, there are things that we have to improve on. Given those conditions, I was really proud of the guys and the way they operated out there. They worked hard throughout the course of the week with the certain drills that we were doing. I was proud that they embraced it and took the challenge. It was nice to see them go out there and execute."

Quarterback Justin Herbert

On Sunday's game in New England:

"I thought we struggled. We did our best out there. We battled and we fought. We ultimately couldn't score in the red zone. I think that's the biggest part of it. I thought we did a good job of protecting the ball, but there are plenty of things on film that we can clean up."

On 'how far back' in the season the team goes in preparing for the Broncos:

"I think that's a good question. Generally, our process, as quarterbacks, is to watch the past six or seven games. I think that's outside of the scope, but you can always go back and watch. We end up watching all of the games from the year, but you pay more attention to the recent ones, just how they're playing, who they're playing and the type of things that they're putting in. It's definitely something that you can go back and watch, but generally, you tend to the more recent ones."

On the Denver defense taking the ball away:

"I think that's something that [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley brought up in the team meeting room this morning, is focusing on that. They're causing turnovers and they're doing a good job of protecting the ball. That's something that we have to go into this game having a good mindset about it. To answer your question, they've done a good job of forcing those turnovers. They're going out and getting them — picks, fumbles. Getting after the ball. That's the good part about a defense, is if they're playing around and flying like that, they're going to be a good defense. Causing and forcing turnovers like that, it just reminds you that you have to be smart with the ball. Play smart, winning football."

Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

On tying his career-high in sacks:

"It's a blessing, God is good. But we got a game we have to win on Sunday so that's my main focus right now."

On the defense over the last two weeks:

"It was a solid performance last week, I don't know about the week before. But yeah man, just taking steps in the right direction week to week when preparing and getting ready for the Broncos."

Safety Derwin James, Jr.

On Sunday's performance:

"It was just us going out there and doing our job for four quarters. I feel like we executed at a high level. We could be better at some spots and tackling and stuff. Overall, I feel like we came, took the field and we communicated well and got off the field."

On Denver's offense:

"They're coming in as a physical team. [Broncos QB] Russell [Wilson] is doing a great job controlling the offense. [Broncos WR] Courtland Sutton is having a great year this year. [Broncos RB] Javonte [Williams] looks like he's running the ball again, getting back from that injury. We have a good division game coming in here on Sunday."

On winning at home:

"It's just about finishing, we need to finish. I know we've probably lost by two or three points, so we just need to finish the game and, like I said, go out there and play hard."

Defensive lineman Morgan Fox

On the Broncos offense:

"They're definitely trying to place their identity in the run game. You watch their last couple games and they definitely lead off with the run. They have their lead calls and where they want to make their money."

Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston

On balancing continuing to grow as a rookie while also dealing with injuries in the room:

"First of all, being blessed to be in this position on this team with guys like Keenan [Allen], even Mike [Williams] still being hurt, being able to talk to him and some of the other guys on the team that have been on the team and fall back on them when they need help. They've definitely made it that much easier."

On the focus with five games left:

"You never want to get too high on that, too caught up in that because if you sit there worried about last game or games [before], you get off track for the most important game, which is the next game."

Wide Receiver Alex Erickson

On the WR group stepping up due to injuries:

"It is a challenge. It's hard to replace a guy like Mike Williams and Josh Palmer, so it's kind of has to be by committee. If Keenan is going to get more, then it's up to us to fill that void and do the best that we can. I think it's important to know your strengths and know who you are. Like no one is going to come in and be Mike Williams, but just playing to your strengths, not trying to do anything out of the ordinary and just make the plays when they're there. I think if you keep it simple like that, it doesn't become overwhelming and you can go out there and play to your abilities."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 13 win
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 13

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their road matchup against the Patriots
news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 12 loss
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 12

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their primetime matchup against the Ravens
news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 11 loss
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 11

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their road matchup against the Packers
news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 10 loss
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 10

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their home matchup against the Lions
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 9

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their primetime road matchup against the Jets
news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 8 win
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 8

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their primetime matchup against the Bears

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
Latest News
Advertising