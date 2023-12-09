Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 14

On focusing on the run game this week at practice:

"Just trying to improve our offense, in general, and we feel like that is an aspect that is not exclusive to the running back position. Our running game is about all 11 guys. Just trying to make the adjustments so that we can improve in that area down the stretch here."

On 'how difficult' the 'quick turnaround' is leading into Thursday Night Football:

"It's part of the job, but it's a cool part of the job. The tight turnarounds, they're the toughest for the players. Coaches, we just get on with it. What you do in seven days, you have to do in four days."

On the Broncos' defense creating takeaways 'after their game against the Dolphins':

"They have a lot of good defensive players. They've been well-trained for a long time. They've been playing in a high level system since 2019, so they have played a lot together. They were an elite unit last year, and many of those guys are still there. They had a tough game early, but I think it's a very, very good defense. It's not an accident that they've been playing very well. A lot of good players on all three levels. We have a lot of respect for them."

On P JK Scott being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and being 'consistent':