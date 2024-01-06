Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 18

Jan 06, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

TQ W18

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith, quarterback Easton Stick and more from their Week 18 media availability:

Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

On 'how bad' he wants to get a win:

"We made a pact, as a coaching staff and team, that we were going to compete for three games. The motivation to get ready for this game is not an issue. You have seen these last two games, these guys have come out and played hard. We just have to find a way to get over the hump. As far as anything personal goes, that's kind of irrelevant to me right now. I want to do right by these guys and the organization and go out there and beat Kansas City."

On OLB Tuli Tuipulotu's development:

"I think the impressive thing is how well his football knowledge is. He's a very smart player. Obviously, he's tough, he's gifted, all that, but his football IQ is really, really high. I think he's gotten better every week. I told him when the season started, I didn't see him as a rookie. He didn't carry himself as a rookie. I think he's performed like a starter in the NFL. I think the future's bright for Tuli [Tuipulotu], I really do."

On 'what the experience has been like' as an interim head coach:

"That's a great question. Really, there's so much that you're trying to do during these three weeks, it's hard to really sit back and see how it affects you, as an individual. I've been extremely blessed in my life. I'm grateful for everything that's happened for me. It'll be something that this time next week, I would probably be able to answer that a little bit more clearly for you."

On 'playing a Chiefs team that won't be at full strength':

"Y'all have heard me say it before: There's a scoreboard, so it's kind of irrelevant who they're playing; you're playing to win. I know that [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes is out and they're playing [Chiefs QB] Blaine [Gabbert], and he's a quality player. It's still the Chiefs and it's a team that you want to beat, and it's a division game. There's enough to go into that one."

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

On the 'importance' of starting a game for G Jordan McFadden 'as a benchmark':

"For a lot of players, you go through practices — and practice is, obviously, a very important aspect of our profession — but until you get into the real deal, just like Easton [Stick] is going through, and I think that Easton, just like Jordan [McFadden], has responded in a really positive way. When you get these opportunities, you take advantage of them, and more opportunities are going to come to these guys as they go on in their careers."

On WR Keenan Allen's season:

"For Keenan [Allen], I think, individually, he's obviously had a phenomenal season. I think, for me, it's awesome when you have an opportunity to work with a guy like that, who's played a lot of football and continues to play a lot of high-level football as his career has gone on. Certainly, this year was another example. He's the guy that can do a lot of different things. He's really smart, he has a great feel for the game. I've grown just being around him. I think a lot of our guys can learn from him, just watching them, and I think a lot of the younger receivers can continue to see what Keenan did throughout the season and kind of build off of that and learn from those guys. He's been a special one."

On his 'main takeaway from this season':

"I think it's an awesome opportunity, once we get through this one, just to just to process it. Every season has good, has things you want improve on, both individually, collectively as a group, lessons you can take. I think it's just a good example of just how small the margins are in this league. Our season may not have gone the way we all hoped for and expected, but it shows how small the margins are that we lost a number of games, certainly, that were really close and those little things all matter. We've been preaching that the last few weeks, just talking about how important the details are and the little things, all those things add up. Everyone gets to process this thing in a couple of days."

Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

On preparing for Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert:

"We've watched the things that he's done at K.C. He played some in the preseason, some this year when [Chiefs QB] Patrick [Mahomes] was out of the game. A very different skillset. He's more of a pocket guy. He's big, strong. He has a really good arm. We have to do a really good job of keeping a roof on it. He has good touch on the deep ball. I don't know how much of the scramble element that he brings that Patrick brings, they're totally different in that aspect, so things are probably going to be more on time. We have to do a good job of staying tight in coverage."

On 'experimenting' with different players at different positions:

"We're still open to see who is going to play. Obviously, some of those young guys will get an opportunity in some aspect. [LB] Daiyan [Henley] has been doing a really good job on special teams all year. You saw [LB] Nick Niemann get an opportunity [last week] with [LB] Kenneth [Murray Jr.] being down, and he played well. Definitely would like to get him in there, for sure."

On 'the impact of this week for all players moving forward':

"We've said that the whole year. You get one chance, on Sunday, to go out there and interview. We have to do a good job of putting them in positions to have success and let them go play fast and play free. Just go be who you are. We don't need to be any more or any less. Have a good time playing together, then we'll see what happens after the season."

Quarterback Easton Stick

On his perspective of starting the last three games:

"I've had a lot of fun. I'm really grateful for this last stretch. It's been really tough, obviously, we haven't been winning, and that's hard, and a lot of that is on me. That's frustrating, but I've really enjoyed getting to go out there every single day and be in the huddle and communicate and be in charge of the thing, going out there and playing and really compete. It's been a lot of fun. Grateful for that."

On if anything has been 'different than expected' as the starter:

"I don't know if anything is different. I think you just realize how much you miss it. Obviously, our position is so unique because only one guy plays. Your whole life, you're that guy, until you get to this point. Like I said, I've been a part of some really cool quarterback rooms. I've learned a lot. I think it's helped me get prepared for this opportunity. But, you just miss competing, you really do."

On the season:

"It certainly hasn't gone the way we wanted it to, the way that we would have drawn it up, the way we thought that it was going to go. Just unfortunate. That's the way it goes. Things happen. Like I said, we have a job to do. We signed up for 17 of these things and we're excited about playing the last one."

Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

On reaching 16.0 sacks this season:

"Everything coming together, but it's not just me. It's the guys, all 11 guys on defense. We had some good moments and was able to capitalize here and there. I was the beneficiary of it but the credit to them. It's definitely something I appreciate." 

On getting selected to his eighth Pro Bowl:

"It's always an honor because it's all 32 teams, plus the coaches and the players have input on it. It's always good to know that people that you work with definitely see what you're capable of on the field."

Safety Derwin James, Jr.

On preparing for this week's game against the Chiefs:

"For them, they're in the playoffs, but for us, it's coming out and making sure we finish. Making sure we finish strong. I know the guys out here. Every time we take that field, we always feel like we're playing for something. I know we're going to come out and we're going to finish this thing the right way."

On trying to get a win for Interim Head Coach Giff Smith:

"It definitely would mean a lot. Everybody loves that guy. He's always there. Guys want to play hard. Guys know what's at stake. No one is showing up to lose the game. Everybody is coming to play hard and win. It would be big for us to come out and get that W for him."

On Chiefs TE Travis Kelce:

I like playing against Travis. It's a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun when we play. He's a great player. We know each other. We're not hiding from each other. We know each other. He knows who I am and I know who he is. It's always fun when we get to compete against each other, especially when it's me and him."

Outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

On if his rookie season 'went by fast':

"For sure. It went by so fast. Everybody was telling me about how, 'It's a long season'. But I don't know, it felt like it went by real fast."

On the biggest thing he learned this year:

"Trying to be consistent in everything, like in routines. In that case the season is a long season trying to stay on top of everything. I think that's something I had to learn."

Cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.

On the final regular season game:

"I mean, it's still a game. We're still trying to go out there and win, still trying to go and put good film out there. We take every week and treat every game the same. It's like we're playing for a playoff game right now, so that's how we're taking it."

Long snapper Josh Harris

On the message to the special teams unit ahead of Week 18:

"I think the main thing is that, it puts it in perspective knowing that we have an incredible opportunity to be on this team and be in the position we have. Whether it's Week 1 with the whole season in front of you, or Week 18 when you kind of already know your fate, there's a lot of people that would do anything to get an opportunity to go out there and play this game. We just got to go out there and focus on finishing the right way and going out and playing the way that we've played all season, especially on the special teams side of things. Just enjoying it and having fun. Nothing is guaranteed, so the opportunity to be able to put the uniform on, you've got to take advantage of it."

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 17

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their AFC West matchup against the Broncos
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 16

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their AFC home matchup against the Bills
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 14

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their AFC West home matchup against the Broncos
news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 13 win
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 13

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their road matchup against the Patriots
news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 12 loss
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 12

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their primetime matchup against the Ravens
news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 11 loss
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 11

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their road matchup against the Packers
news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 10 loss
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 10

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their home matchup against the Lions

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
Latest News
Advertising