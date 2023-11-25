Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 12

On 'replacing' OLB Joey Bosa:

"You have to do it as a group. We've had to play a lot of games here without Joey [Bosa]. We're going to miss him. It's tough for me with Joey because he's had such a good offseason. He's been totally committed. I thought he was having an outstanding season. He's enduring the tough side of the NFL, but we're going to be there for him. He has to make his way back. What we have to do is hold the rope for him until he gets back, like we did last year. This group held it down, and then Joey got a chance to come back and impact our team. We're going to have to do it as a unit. I thought [OLB] Justin [Hollins] came in and gave us some really good snaps. [OLB] Andrew [Farmer II] is a guy that's been working and that we think has potential. [OLB] Tuli [Tuipulotu] and K-Mack [OLB Khalil Mack] are going to have to continue to do what they do. But, you have to do it as a group. No one is going to take away Joey's production, he is one of the top players in the league."

On Tuipulotu's growth:

"Every day, his growth has been consistent. There have not been any peaks and valleys. He keeps going this way. I just think that he learns more and more every time he goes out there. But, you've seen him consistently impact the game in all of our games. We're going to continue to need him to do that for us. The tough part about being a rookie is that it's at this point right now where the college season is ending, and then you still have seven or more games after that. He just has to stay consistent with his routine. He's been productive for us and he is going to have to continue to be that for us."

On the Ravens' front seven defensively: