Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 13

On the red zone offense:

"It's been an emphasis — it's always a point of emphasis, I think for us. It's such an important field zone. We've been really good there this season. The past couple weeks with the two red zone turnovers, that's been the emphasis for us. Making sure we're strong with the ball down there. Otherwise, I think we've been productive down there as an offense."

On 'the challenges of preparing for three different quarterbacks' and if has ever had to do that before:

"Not that I can think of. [Patriots QB] Malik [Cunningham], his skillset is different. He's an outstanding athlete. He was a super productive player in college. That's where things change, when he is in the game, because of what he can do athletically. Things are more similar when [Patriots QB] Mac [Jones] and [Patriots QB] Bailey [Zappe] are the quarterback. We've played against Mac. Mac has a lot of experience. Bailey has played in a lot of games, too. There's a body of work to go on. [Patriots Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Bill O'Brien is a really good offensive coach."

On 'building off of the performance of the defense last week':