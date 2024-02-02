Jim Harbaugh's Top 10 Quotes From His 1st Press Conference

Jim Harbaugh's enthusiasm was on full display Thursday afternoon at YouTube Theater in Inglewood.
Here are the 10 best quotes uttered by the new Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh at his introductory press conference:
1. On his early impressions of the Chargers
"I believe we really share an important asset, which is being relentless. I see that in the players that we have on this football team and the Spanos family. Amazing."
2. A nod to Shawshank Redemption
"I'm just so excited. I think about, if I could describe it to you, it would be like Morgan Freeman in Shawshank Redemption. Red — I'm so excited that I can't sit still or hold a thought in my head, you know. What a free man would feel before a long journey. I just want to make it across the border. I want to shake my friend's hand — that's how I feel."
3. Expectations in Los Angeles
"One thing I know is Los Angeles, Southern California, they respect talent, effort and winning. It needs to be multiple. Multiple championships. We're going to be humble and hungry, but that's our goal. That's our goal, is to treat people in a first-class manner to win multiple championships."
4. He went shopping at Home Depot
"The weight room, we're getting it cleaned up right now. Getting it all set. We had a great day [Wednesday]. I mean, talk about fulfillment. Going in there to Home Depot and getting the Shop-Vac. I feel like I'm back at USD. Let's get this thing right, let's get this thing good. When players come in here, then everything is organized and they're going to see that things are changing, things are different. We want to get to that center of player development, that weight room, and let's have at it. You hungry? You want to eat? This is an all-you-can-eat buffet right here. Let's get that work in. That's what the players have been saying back to me, 'Let's get it, Coach.'"
5. Is he worthy of Justin Herbert?
"Let's see if I'm man enough, a good enough coach, so that all of his hard work can be realized. I want to work really hard so that his hard work is going to be realized, Justin and every player on our football team."
Get a behind-the-scenes look as Jim Harbaugh is formally introduced as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on February 1st, 2024
6. A relentless team
"We're going to earn their respect and we're going to earn our winning as a tough team, a resilient team, a relentless team, a physical team. That is what we're going to aspire to be. Don't let the Powder Blues fool ya'. That's what we're going to aspire to do."
7. Upcoming travel plans
"I want to drive my RV out here and go to a trailer park, like down by the water or by Disneyland. There are two that I've researched that are close to the facility. I want to Jim Rockford it for the next couple of months until we move into the new facility. I have that thought going through my head."
8. The Caped Crusaders
"Here, my relationship with the GM [Joe Hortiz], I really want to be Robin to his Batman in the offseason. Then when it turns around to the season, I'll be Batman and he'll be Robin. We'll be 'The Caped Crusaders,' man."
9. The Harbaugh brothers
"There were times where we had some scrimmages in the backyard, or 1-on-1, and that kind of nature, and, yeah, it was competitive. He's a competitor. He is a great competitor. He is as tough as you could want to be. Tough as a two-dollar steak is what comes to mind. But, he pulls it out of you. He pulls it out of anybody he competes against. He pulled it out of me."
10. Learning from Ted Lasso
"There are some things that I've copied from Ted Lasso. I try to emulate Ted Lasso in a lot of ways. That TV show, that is one of the best. Jason Sudeikis, I have a great story of how I met Jason Sudeikis, but I think that there's a life lesson in every one of those episodes. If you haven't seen that show — a piece of advice, if I may — watch the Ted Lasso show."
