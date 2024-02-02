Jim Harbaugh's Top 10 Quotes From His 1st Press Conference

Jim Harbaugh's enthusiasm was on full display Thursday afternoon at YouTube Theater in Inglewood.

Here are the 10 best quotes uttered by the new Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh at his introductory press conference:

1. On his early impressions of the Chargers

"I believe we really share an important asset, which is being relentless. I see that in the players that we have on this football team and the Spanos family. Amazing."

2. A nod to Shawshank Redemption

"I'm just so excited. I think about, if I could describe it to you, it would be like Morgan Freeman in Shawshank Redemption. Red — I'm so excited that I can't sit still or hold a thought in my head, you know. What a free man would feel before a long journey. I just want to make it across the border. I want to shake my friend's hand — that's how I feel."

3. Expectations in Los Angeles

"One thing I know is Los Angeles, Southern California, they respect talent, effort and winning. It needs to be multiple. Multiple championships. We're going to be humble and hungry, but that's our goal. That's our goal, is to treat people in a first-class manner to win multiple championships."

4. He went shopping at Home Depot

"The weight room, we're getting it cleaned up right now. Getting it all set. We had a great day [Wednesday]. I mean, talk about fulfillment. Going in there to Home Depot and getting the Shop-Vac. I feel like I'm back at USD. Let's get this thing right, let's get this thing good. When players come in here, then everything is organized and they're going to see that things are changing, things are different. We want to get to that center of player development, that weight room, and let's have at it. You hungry? You want to eat? This is an all-you-can-eat buffet right here. Let's get that work in. That's what the players have been saying back to me, 'Let's get it, Coach.'"

5. Is he worthy of Justin Herbert?