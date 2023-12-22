Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 16

On emotions for him leading into Saturday:

"We're all in this because we're competitive people. I think it will be the same competitive spirit. It's just a different role that I'm tasked with. As far as the gameday feelings, it's going to be the same. You get to go out there and compete. That's why we all do it. How awesome is that? Every man strives to compete. Shoot, it will be fun."

On the 'message' to the team following last Thursday night's game:

"We flushed that game. It's embarrassing. It was embarrassing to everybody involved in it. I take that with me, since I'm the man in charge now. We're moving past that. We have three weeks to show the character of the men and the coaching staff that we are, to go out there and compete. That's what we're looking to do, compete, right there, and try to win these next three games. The ownership is totally on board, wants to win, right there, and that's huge. That message was relayed to the team. That's everything that we're doing, our focus is on the Buffalo Bills."

On OLB Khalil Mack 'having the season that he is having at 32 years old':

"It's amazing, isn't it? 32 and 15 sacks, dominant in the run game. But, I want people to understand, he is a better man than he is a player. He's a natural leader. He's a warrior. Obviously, God had a great day with Khalil [Mack]. We're proud to have him. The man is the one that's doing it. He's been awesome. Couldn't ask for anything better."

On preparing for the Buffalo Bills and QB Josh Allen: