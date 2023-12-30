Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 17

"I think the mental part of it is very important. The way he approaches the game. I think that's what makes him a special kicker, a special player. He is just a normal guy. A great teammate. He always puts everyone else first. I think these guys, you know, like playing for him as well. I think you see the success because of the opportunity that he gets and has, and also with our punter, with our snapper. The rapport that they all have with one another. That's what I do like him, though, to answer your question, in terms of his mental makeup. It doesn't matter how big of a kick he makes or how sure of a kick it is — he's on the next one. That next one usually is the kickoff coming up. We have to make sure we have a great kickoff. I think he's done a great job with that."