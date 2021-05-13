Top Observations on the Chargers 2021 Schedule

On the newest episode of "Chargers Weekly," Chris Hayre and Hayley Elwood break down all 17 games on Los Angeles' 2021 regular-season schedule.
Watch the video below and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you listen to podcasts. Some of the top observations discussed in Wednesday's episode include:
-Quarterback Justin Herbert's first opening day start in the NFL against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 12
-The home opener against quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2
-Three primetime games -- all at SoFi Stadium -- against the Las Vegas Raiders (Week 4), Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 11) and Kansas City Chiefs (Week 15)
-Three trips to the east coast within the first two months of the season
-Only one back-to-back road trip on the schedule in Weeks 12 (at Denver) and 13 (at Cincinnati)
-QB matchups between Herbert and Patrick Mahomes (KC), Lamar Jackson (BAL), Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) and Joe Burrow (CIN)
