Top Observations on the Chargers 2021 Schedule

May 13, 2021 at 01:21 PM
ChargersSchedule_Observations

On the newest episode of "Chargers Weekly," Chris Hayre and Hayley Elwood break down all 17 games on Los Angeles' 2021 regular-season schedule.

Watch the video below and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you listen to podcasts. Some of the top observations discussed in Wednesday's episode include:

-Quarterback Justin Herbert's first opening day start in the NFL against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 12

-The home opener against quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2

-Three primetime games -- all at SoFi Stadium -- against the Las Vegas Raiders (Week 4), Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 11) and Kansas City Chiefs (Week 15)

-Three trips to the east coast within the first two months of the season

-Only one back-to-back road trip on the schedule in Weeks 12 (at Denver) and 13 (at Cincinnati)

-QB matchups between Herbert and Patrick Mahomes (KC), Lamar Jackson (BAL), Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) and Joe Burrow (CIN)

