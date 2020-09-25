Hunter Henry on His Strong Start to Season, Justin Herbert's NFL Debut

Hunter Henry is off to the best start of his five-year NFL career.

Through two games, the Chargers tight end has been targeted 16 times, hauling in 11 catches for 156 yards (14.2 yards per reception). This week Henry discussed with CBS Los Angeles his productive start to the season, as well as the "curveball" the offense was thrown last Sunday when rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was thrust into action.

"Really, it was probably the best scenario for him to have to go into the game," Henry said, "in that aspect of just like nerves and having to think too much, or anything. He just kind of got thrown into the fire and he responded great. I'm really proud of him on how he played."

According to Herbert back in May, Henry was the first Chargers player to reach out and welcome him to the team after he was drafted. The two worked out together this offseason.

"I think obviously as tight ends, we're always trying to be the quarterback's best friend," Henry said with a smile. "... And him being young, and I remember being young and when old guys reached out to me it felt a little bit extra special. You kind of felt a part of the squad."