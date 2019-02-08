Three Things That Turned Heads from Backstage: Chargers Episode 12

Backstage: Chargers Chapter 12 presented by Toyota made its debut last night on Spectrum SportsNet.

So, what stood out from the latest episode?

Here are three of the top moments that turned heads.

1. Hear it from Hunter – After suffering an ACL injury in May, Hunter Henry made his 2018 debut during the Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots. The tight end describes first-hand what getting back on the field was like, and how excited he is for the 2019 season.

2. Bolts Take Orlando – The Chargers' coaching staff and six of the team's players all convened in Orlando for the 2019 Pro Bowl. Go behind-the-scenes of what the week was like, especially through the eyes of Head Coach Anthony Lynn as he and his coaches led the AFC.

3. Hit the Links with KA13 – One of Keenan Allen's favorite pastimes is golfing. Though he describes his game as "trash", now's your chance to follow the wideout as he takes to a course during downtime of Pro Bowl Week.