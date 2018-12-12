Three Things That Turned Heads From Backstage: Chargers Chapter 8

Backstage: Chargers Chapter 8 presented by Toyota made its debut last night on Spectrum SportsNet.

So, what stood out from the latest episode?

Here are three of the top moments that turned heads. Be sure to tune in to Facebook Watch at noon to watch it all play out for yourself.

1. Brother vs. Brother – Derek Watt opens up about playing against his brother T.J. Watt for the first time ever, while also discussing the new baby Bolt he and wife Gabriella are expecting.

2. Sunday Night Football – Go behind-the-scenes of the epic SNF matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and relive the nail-biting moments like Desmond King's punt return for a touchdown and Michael Badgley's game-winning kick.

3. Money Badger Makes History – Last Sunday, Badgley recorded the longest field goal in Chargers history – a 59-yarder – to give the Bolts a boost at the half. Watch the history maker happen all over again.

