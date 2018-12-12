Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Things That Turned Heads From Backstage: Chargers Chapter 8

Dec 12, 2018 at 08:17 AM
Gossen_Rachel
Rachel Gossen

Contributing Writer

Backstage: Chargers Chapter 8 presented by Toyota made its debut last night on Spectrum SportsNet.

So, what stood out from the latest episode?

Here are three of the top moments that turned heads. Be sure to tune in to Facebook Watch at noon to watch it all play out for yourself.

1. Brother vs. Brother – Derek Watt opens up about playing against his brother T.J. Watt for the first time ever, while also discussing the new baby Bolt he and wife Gabriella are expecting.

2. Sunday Night Football – Go behind-the-scenes of the epic SNF matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and relive the nail-biting moments like Desmond King's punt return for a touchdown and Michael Badgley's game-winning kick.

3. Money Badger Makes History – Last Sunday, Badgley recorded the longest field goal in Chargers history – a 59-yarder – to give the Bolts a boost at the half. Watch the history maker happen all over again.

Enter now for your chance to win a Backstage: Chargers prize pack presented by Toyota, including a pair of pregame field passes, two tickets to a Chargers home game and a special meet and greet with Matt "Money" Smith and Daniel Jeremiah. Visit chargers.com/win for rules and details.

Attacking the Long Road Ahead | By Hunter Henry

A Letter to my Newborn Son | by Jahleel Addae

24 Hours with WR Coach Phil McGeoghan

24 Hours with Defensive Line Coach Giff Smith

