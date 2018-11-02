Three Things That Turned Heads from Backstage: Chargers Chapter 5

Backstage: Chargers Chapter 5 presented by Toyota made its debut last night on Spectrum Sportsnet.

So, what stood out from the latest episode?

Here are three of the top moments that turned heads. Be sure to tune in to Facebook Watch at 5pm to watch it all play out for yourself.

1. House of Tyrell – We pick up where we left off last episode in the aftermath of Tyrell Williams' massive performance against the Browns. Join the wide receiver in his hotel room and meeting rooms as he breaks down his breathtaking touchdown catch. If that wasn't enough, Williams was wired for sound for the win over the Tennessee Titans. Stick around until the end of the episode for a whole new look at the team's last-second win.

2. Rock and Roll Never Forgets – It's but a tough season for Joe Barksdale as the veteran right tackle has missed most of the season after going down early in Week 1. Music means a lot to Barksdale, so of course he had to pay a visit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame while the team spent the week in Cleveland. It's a raw and emotional moment of the show you won't want to miss.

3. London Calling – From the Admiralty Club meet up with LaDainian Tomlinson to press events and more, join the Bolts across the pond to see what life was like for them in London.

Enter now for your chance to win a Backstage: Chargers prize pack presented by Toyota, including a pair of pregame field passes, two tickets to a Chargers home game and a special meet and greet with Matt "Money" Smith and Daniel Jeremiah. Visit chargers.com/win for rules and details.