3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Texans in Week 9

The Chargers return home against an AFC opponent in Week 9.
The Bolts will face the Texans in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against the Texans:
OT Joe Alt
The Chargers star tackle didn't skip a beat in his return to play.
After missing the last two games, Alt returned in Week 8 and looked like his normal self, putting together another shutout performance.
Alt did not allow a single pressure throughout the afternoon against the Rams, the third time he's done so this year in a game he started and finished.
His Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 89.9 was the best among all tackles during the week of games.
And he did it while playing on the opposite side he has become accustomed to this season, starting at left tackle with Rashawn Slater on Injured Reserve.
"There's a lot of mental part to it, I think that's where it starts," Alt said about switching to left tackle. "Really tapping into your previous reps at the position and knowing that… It boils down to reps and mentally trusting you can do it and you've been there before."
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added: "I thought he did a heck of a job moving over to left tackle and played like Joe Alt."
His total numbers on the year rank among the league's best.
Alt has allowed just four total pressures and no sacks in 169 pass blocking snaps, as his 98.8 pass blocking efficiency ranks third among all tackles with at least 150 pass blocking reps.
He, and the Chargers offense, will be tested big time against a familiar foe he faced in 2024.
The Texans defense heads into SoFi Stadium with one of the best edge rusher tandems in the league with Will Anderson, Jr., and Danielle Hunter.
Anderson is tied for the NFL lead with 7.5 sacks, while Hunter has tallied 4.0.
"It starts with their edges. They got a great edge group," Alt said this week about the Texans. "Their whole front loves rushing the passer, and that's where it starts. You got to protect the quarterback."
Check out the best photos from practice on Wednesday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
TE Oronde Gadsden
The second-year tight end built some momentum in the passing game last Sunday.
Gadsden is coming off his best performance of the season, a game where he led the Bolts with five receptions, tied for eighth most among tight ends last week. That brings his reception total up to second-most on the team.
Three of his receptions went for a first down, as he also totaled a season-high 52 receiving yards, 29 coming after the catch, the second most on the team in Week 8.
And this week, he could be a key piece against the Houston pass defense.
The Texans defense is giving up the fifth-most passing yards per game in the NFL at 244 yards after two seasons where they were among the 10 best in the league.
However it has been primarily against receivers, as they are giving up just over four receptions for 46 yards per game to tight ends.
Gadsden has shown he can be a feature of the passing game, and this week will be another chance for him to make his impact felt when the ball comes his way.
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
CB Isas Waxter
Down two cornerbacks heading into the game, Waxter got the starting nod and produced.
The cornerback put together an impactful performance, finishing the game tied for the team lead in tackles with six and also tallied a team-high two tackles for loss.
"Isas Waxter … has really risen," Harbaugh said this week.
According to PFF, Waxter allowed three receptions, but for a total of negative four yards.
He finished with the fifth-best coverage grade (89.9) among qualified cornerbacks in Week 8. His tackle total also ranked second among his position.
An undrafted free agent in 2025, Waxter spent the last two seasons on the Bolts practice squad before being signed to the active roster prior to this game.
He made his NFL debut in Week 5 against the Broncos and has played a total of three games for the team in 2026.