3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Texans in Week 9

OT Joe Alt

The Chargers star tackle didn't skip a beat in his return to play.

After missing the last two games, Alt returned in Week 8 and looked like his normal self, putting together another shutout performance.

Alt did not allow a single pressure throughout the afternoon against the Rams, the third time he's done so this year in a game he started and finished.

His Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 89.9 was the best among all tackles during the week of games.

And he did it while playing on the opposite side he has become accustomed to this season, starting at left tackle with Rashawn Slater on Injured Reserve.

"There's a lot of mental part to it, I think that's where it starts," Alt said about switching to left tackle. "Really tapping into your previous reps at the position and knowing that… It boils down to reps and mentally trusting you can do it and you've been there before."

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added: "I thought he did a heck of a job moving over to left tackle and played like Joe Alt."

His total numbers on the year rank among the league's best.

Alt has allowed just four total pressures and no sacks in 169 pass blocking snaps, as his 98.8 pass blocking efficiency ranks third among all tackles with at least 150 pass blocking reps.

He, and the Chargers offense, will be tested big time against a familiar foe he faced in 2024.

The Texans defense heads into SoFi Stadium with one of the best edge rusher tandems in the league with Will Anderson, Jr., and Danielle Hunter.

Anderson is tied for the NFL lead with 7.5 sacks, while Hunter has tallied 4.0.