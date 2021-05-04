Meet the Chargers 2021 Draft Class

It was a busy few days for the Chargers, as the team drafted nine new players in the 2021 NFL Draft. Scroll through to learn about each of the newest Bolts!
Rashawn Slater
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Slater (6-foot-4, 304 pounds) is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since D.J. Fluker in 2013. He started 37 games for the Wildcats and was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019.
That season he allowed zero sacks, one quarterback hit and five QB hurries in 2019, according to Northwestern Athletics. Slater opted out of the 2020 season.
He joins a new-look offensive line charged with protecting quarterback Justin Herbert. In free agency, Los Angeles signed guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, and All-Pro center Corey Linsley.
Slater will be welcomed by a pair of Wildcats-turned-Chargers in running back Justin Jackson and defensive end Joe Gaziano.
ASANTE SAMUEL JR.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Samuel Jr. (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015 (No. 83 overall).
At Florida State, Samuel Jr. started 23 career games – including eight last season – and was first-team All-ACC in 2020. He finished his collegiate career with 97 total tackles, 29 passes defensed and four interceptions.
Samuel Jr. will join a Chargers secondary that includes a pair of All-Pros in cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and safety and fellow Seminole Derwin James. Los Angeles also re-signed cornerback Michael Davis in free agency.
Samuel Jr.'s father, Asante, played 11 NFL seasons as a cornerback with the Patriots, Eagles and Falcons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl Champion.
JOSHUA PALMER
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Tennessee wide receiver Joshua Palmer with the 77th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
As the Volunteers' leading receiver in 2020, Palmer logged 33 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games with four starts. During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards (15.3 yards per catch) with seven touchdowns.
The 6-1, 210-pound wideout earned a Senior Bowl invite for the 2021 game and totaled 27 yards on two catches with a touchdown.
Palmer grew up near Toronto but moved to Florida to spend his final two years of high school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale where he played with former and now current Chargers teammate Asante Samuel Jr.
TRE' MCKITTY
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty with the 97th overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
McKitty (6-foot-4, 247 pounds) started his collegiate career at Florida State. From 2017-19, he caught 50 balls for 520 yards and two touchdowns. Last season at Georgia, he caught six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes veteran Jared Cook and second-year player Donald Parham, who caught 10 passes and three touchdowns from quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020.
CHRIS RUMPH II
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II with the 118th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Rumph II (6-foot-3, 244 pounds) was a two-time All-ACC selection for the Blue Devils in 2019 and 2020. According to Duke Athletics, he played in 36 games and totaled 125 tackles (34 for loss), 17.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures.
Rumph II will join a Chargers edge group that includes Pro Bowl veteran Joey Bosa, Kyler Fackrell, and Uchenna Nwosu.
BRENDEN JAIMES
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Nebraska guard Brenden Jaimes with the 159th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Jaimes (6-foot-5, 298 pounds) was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in each of the last three seasons. He set a school record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman, according to Nebraska Athletics.
Jaimes joins an offensive line room that includes veteran newcomers in All-Pro center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi. The Chargers selected Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater on Thursday at No. 13 overall.
Nick Niemann
The Los Angeles Chargers opened the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by selecting Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann at No. 185 overall.
Niemann (6-foot-3, 234 pounds) finished his Hawkeye career with 155 total tackles (7.5 for loss). He was Academic All-Big Ten in each of his four years at Iowa and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.
Los Angeles has now selected three players from the Big Ten. Niemann joins a linebacking corps that includes 2019 draft pick Drue Tranquill and one of last year's first-round selections, Kenneth Murray.
Larry Rountree III
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
In four years with the Tigers, Rountree III rushed for 3,720 yards and 40 touchdowns on 746 attempts. He finished his career as Missouri's all-time leading rusher among running backs and tied for the most rushing touchdowns by a running back.
The Bolts have now drafted a running back in three of the past four drafts, as Rountree III will join selection's Joshua Kelley (2020 - Pick 112) and Justin Jackson (2018 - Pick 251) -- along with undrafted free agent Austin Ekeler.
Mark Webb
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
In four years with the Bulldogs, Webb recorded 74 tackles (43 solo), eight passes defensed and one interception across 27 games. Coming out of high school, Webb was a recruited as a wide receiver before making the switch to defensive back his freshman year.
He joins Erick Stokes (Packers), Tyson Campbell (Jaguars) and Richard LeCounte (Browns) as the fourth defensive back to be selected from Georgia in the 2021 NFL Draft.
