Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Defense

— A trio of players played all 71 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley and Asante Samuel, Jr.

— Drue Tranquill played 70 snaps, while Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 63 snaps. Murray recorded the first interception of his career against the Seahawks. Kyle Van Noy also played 63 snaps. Troy Reeder played one snap on defense.

— Khalil Mack (62 snaps) had a fumble recovery. Chris Rumph II was on the field for 10 snaps but suffered a hip/knee injury in the second half. Derrek Tuszka played eight snaps on defense.

— Bryce Callahan played 40 snaps as the nickel cornerback. J.C. Jackson started and played 39 snaps but suffered a "significant" knee injury at the end of the first half. Michael Davis played 32 snaps at cornerback as he replaced Jackson in the second half. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for two snaps in three-safety packages.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 52 snaps on the interior, followed by 38 from Austin Johnson, who had a sack. Jerry Tillery was on the field for 35 snaps, followed by Otito Ogbonnia (28 snaps) and Morgan Fox (25 snaps). Fox had a sack Sunday.

Special Teams

— Amen Ogbongbemiga and Gilman led the Bolts with 26 snaps on special teams, followed by 20 from Tuszka. Ja'Sir Taylor, Reeder and Nick Niemann played 19 snaps, with Leonard and Horvath on the field for 18.