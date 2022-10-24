Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Chargers are 4-3 following a 37-23 loss the Seahawks.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 7:
Offense
— Justin Herbert and the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III — played all 71 offensive snaps.
— DeAndre Carter led all wide receivers with 67 snaps as that group is banged up. Mike Williams played 54 snaps and caught a 13-yard touchdown but left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Michael Bandy, elevated to the active roster Saturday, played 42 snaps. Keenan Allen played 23 snaps in his return from an hamstring injury but sat out the second half. Jason Moore, Jr. played 18 offensive snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 55 snaps, scoring both on the ground and through the air. Sony Michel played 13 snaps and Isaiah Spiller was on the field for four snaps in his NFL debut. Fullback Xander Horvath was on the field for three plays.
— Gerald Everett played 40 snaps at tight end, followed by 24 snaps for Tre McKitty. Richard Rodgers played 12 snaps.
Defense
— A trio of players played all 71 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley and Asante Samuel, Jr.
— Drue Tranquill played 70 snaps, while Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 63 snaps. Murray recorded the first interception of his career against the Seahawks. Kyle Van Noy also played 63 snaps. Troy Reeder played one snap on defense.
— Khalil Mack (62 snaps) had a fumble recovery. Chris Rumph II was on the field for 10 snaps but suffered a hip/knee injury in the second half. Derrek Tuszka played eight snaps on defense.
— Bryce Callahan played 40 snaps as the nickel cornerback. J.C. Jackson started and played 39 snaps but suffered a "significant" knee injury at the end of the first half. Michael Davis played 32 snaps at cornerback as he replaced Jackson in the second half. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for two snaps in three-safety packages.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 52 snaps on the interior, followed by 38 from Austin Johnson, who had a sack. Jerry Tillery was on the field for 35 snaps, followed by Otito Ogbonnia (28 snaps) and Morgan Fox (25 snaps). Fox had a sack Sunday.
Special Teams
— Amen Ogbongbemiga and Gilman led the Bolts with 26 snaps on special teams, followed by 20 from Tuszka. Ja'Sir Taylor, Reeder and Nick Niemann played 19 snaps, with Leonard and Horvath on the field for 18.
— JK Scott and Josh Harris each played eight snaps. Taylor Bertolet played seven snaps.
