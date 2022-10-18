Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Oct 18, 2022 at 10:22 AM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers are 4-2 following a 19-16 overtime win over the Broncos.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 6:

Offense

— Justin Herbert and four members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III — played all 93 offensive snaps. Will Clapp started at center for Corey Linsley and played 86 snaps, with Brenden Jaimes playing seven snaps for Clapp when he exited for a bit.

— Mike Williams led all wide receivers in snaps with 87, catching two passes for 17 yards. Joshua Palmer was on the field for 81 snaps while DeAndre Carter played 68 snaps. Michael Bandy and Jason Moore, Jr. each played five offensive snaps.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 61 snaps, as he ran for a 6-yard score and added 10 receptions. Sony Michel played 30 snaps because Joshua Kelley injured his knee and played just two snaps on offense. Fullback Xander Horvath was on the field for 17 plays.

— Gerald Everett played 51 snaps at tight end, followed by 39 snaps for Tre McKitty. Donald Parham, Jr., played 19 snaps and had three catches for 53 yards.

Defense

— A total of four players played all 58 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley, Asante Samuel, Jr., and Drue Tranquill.  James had a sack while Tranquill got to Russell Wilson twice.

— Khalil Mack (49 snaps) had a sack and now has 6.0 sacks on the season. Kyle Van Noy played 42 snaps, while Chris Rumph II was on the field for 21 snaps. Derrek Tuszka played eight snaps on defense.

— Bryce Callahan played 44 snaps as the nickel cornerback. Michael Davis played 32 snaps at cornerback as he replaced J.C. Jackson in the second half. Jackson played 26 snaps against Denver. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for four snaps in three-safety packages.

— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 43 snaps.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 36 snaps on the interior, followed by 34 from Austin Johnson. Jerry Tillery was on the field for 29 snaps, followed by Morgan Fox (22 snaps) and Otito Ogbonnia (16 snap).

Special Teams

— Dustin Hopkins played just five snaps as he dealt with an injured hamstring, but made them count with four field goals and an extra point. Hopkins' 39-yard field goal in overtime was the game-winner.

— Ja'Sir Taylor played 19 snaps and Deane Leonard played 17 snaps on special teams, but none were bigger than their final one. Taylor forced a muffed punt that Leonard recovered to put the Bolts in field goal range.

— Amen Ogbongbemiga led the Bolts with 23 snaps on special teams. Davis played 22 snaps, followed by 20 from Tuszka. Troy Reeder and Nick Niemann played 19 snaps, with Gilman on the field for 18.

— JK Scott played 15 snaps as he handled kickoffs for Hopkins. Josh Harris each played nine snaps.

Bolts Celebrate Big MNF Win at SoFi Stadium

Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their Week 6, 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium!

